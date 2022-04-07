Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Thursday, April 7

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

PROGRAMS

Janet Demiray once was a Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. That gives her a unique insight into the country which is under vicious attack by Russia. She will give a talk, “Understanding the War in Ukraine: Background on the Fight to Survive a Nation,” at the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 5:30 p.m. today at the Patrick County Branch (call 694-3352 to register) and 2:30 p.m. Saturday (403-5430 to register).

Debbie Youngman will talk about her book “Laughter in the Library” and share stories from her career as a librarian at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center.

COLLEGE FOR OLDER ADULTS

The Reynolds Homestead’s College for Older Adults will offer a variety of classes, workshops, lectures and group trips through May 20. Topics include art, history, health & fitness and hiking, for people ages 50 and older. Registration is $60, though some field trips and crafts have additional fees. See the classes at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/COA.html. Paper catalogs are available at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Blue Ridge Regional Library.

THEATER

The Patriot Players will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 and at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets will be available for purchase through www.phccpatriotplayers.com and at the door.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

On Saturdays, April 23 & 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rick Dawson will teach Action Photography at P&HCC’s Patrick County site. Register at 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

Kimberly Boyd teaches step-by-step painting classes; to register for one, text her at 618-0617. Classes will be: Bunny in a Tea Cup, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Scuffle Hill Brewery; Bewildered Kitty, 6:30-8:30 Tuesday, April 19, at Hugo’s; and Field of Sunflowers, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Studio 107.

The drop-off time for entries in Piedmont Arts’ Expressions 2022 exhibit is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the museum. “Expressions” is open-entry. Up to two pieces of art, completed in the last 3 years and not previously shown in Expressions, may be submitted per artist. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show. Entry forms are at piedmontarts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 28-July 29.

EASTER

For religious services, see the Bulletin’s church news page on Fridays.

The Harvest Youth Board will present “Books & Bunnies” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Smith River Sports Complex. An Easter egg hunt for children up through age 5 will being at 9:30 a.m., and an egg hunt for kids ages 6-13 will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The Ararat Ruritan Club will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the club building, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

The Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, with the Easter Bunny, a bike giveaway and toys. An auction will start at 2 p.m.

EARTH DAY

Piedmont Arts will host Earth Day Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Barefoot Puppet Theatre will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the Blue Ridge Regional Library will read for storytime at 12:15 p.m.. The Teen Arts Council will lead puppet-making and face-painting. The Virginia Museum of Natural History, Dan River Basin and Martinsville Bee City Committee will have booth. Free snacks will be offered, and a food truck will be on site.

MUSIC

Woody Powers and Midnite Express will be the band playing Friday, from 7-9:30 p.m., for the dance at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance. Admission costs $8. The center is at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Next, Oldskool will perform on April 15, 22 and 29.

Fiddlin’ Earl White and his string band will perform old-time tunes at 7 p.m. tonight at Piedmont Arts, preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at PiedmontArts.org.

The T.C. Carter Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Music in the Box series at the Black Box Theatre. The band has been invited to participate in a national blues competition in Memphis later in May, and Friday’s performance will be a fundraiser for that. Other shows (also at 7:30) will be Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Saturday, April 23; and Julianna MacDowell on Friday, May 6.

After Jack will bring “hot folk” from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains to Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party on Friday, April 29. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Tickets ($20)

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. The cast includes singers Briana Tatum, Bryan Dunn, Heather Minter, Jim Woods, Michelle Epps and backup accompanist Tom Berry. Ann Nichols will be the pianist. Joanie McPeak is directing. They will perform a mixture of jazz standards from The Great American Songbook as well as a Beatles Medley and Jersey Boys Medley.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

New exhibits at Piedmont Arts are “No Limits: Brain Injury” by Richard Joyce, “Looking at Appalachia,” “Out of Darkness” and “Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary,” all through May 7.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

HISTORY

The Patrick Henry Daughters of the American Revolution chapter will host a marker dedication for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Griffith Valley in Woolwine.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s annual Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dress is safari chic or dressy casual. Tickets are $50, at the museum box office or www.vmnh.net.

GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27. The houses open will be the Parrish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Sauffley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/89th-historic-garden-week-in-virginia-tickets.