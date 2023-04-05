Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

EGG HUNTS

Henry County Parks & Recreation will hold an Easter egg hunt, with more than 7,500 filled eggs, at 3 p.m. Friday at Jack Dalton Park. Registration is not required; just show up.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will hold a cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, with vendors, an Easter egg hunt, free food and a bouncy house.

Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will host “Easter Egg Citement” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will host The Great Easter Egg Hunt for all ages Pre-K through fifth grade, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will feature candy, prizes, snacks and lessons about Jesus.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held from 11 a.m. to to 1 p.m. Saturday. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. The schedule is: 11 a.m. registration through the front doors; 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m., egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m., egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m., egg hunt for ages 9-11.

Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

THEATER

The Patrick & Henry Community College Patriot Players will present “Matilda: The Musical” at 7 p.m. April 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16 and 23. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

FESTIVALS

The Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave., will host Reptile Fest 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. It will have live animals, reptile experts, reptile-themed games and crafts, balloon animals, face-painting and food trucks. Admission: free to $10. The live animals that will be there include: blacktail rattlesnake, sidewinder rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, cottonmouth, Eastern copperhead; broadband copperhead, cobra Cantil viper, longnose viper, puff adder, Eastern ratsnake, Leucistic ratsnake, corn snakes, king snakes, king/corn snake hybrid, ball python, Woma python, boa constrictor, American alligator, bearded dragon, crested gecko, leopard gecko, box turtle, tortoise, aquatic turtles.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. It will feature the Spencer-Penn BBQ Contest, cruise-In, Pig Pattie Bingo, “Barnival,” craft and vendor booths, concessions, and more. Admission is free, and the food sales start at 11 a.m. This is a cash-only event.

Registration now is on for Oktoberfest 2023. The annual uptown Martinsville festival will be held Oct. 7. Spaces cost $30 before June 29 and $10 more afterward. Uptown businesses that want to put out tables or a booth may do that in front of their buildings for free as long as they register before June 29. For information on how to register as a vendor, call the MHC Chamber of Commerce at 276-632-5688.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Karen Roberts Conner will lead students step by step to create a painting of spring flowers in a wheelbarrow, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Studio 107, 105 E. Church St. The cost is $30. To register, message her on Facebook.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting. The topic of tomorrow’s class (April 6) is “Hidden Stream.” All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org. Upcoming classes are May 4, “Secluded Beach,” and June 1, “Blue River.”

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is teaching free workshops on how to make a fairy garden, a miniature garden made of diminutive plants and tiny accessories to lure fairies. The free class is offered at 2:30 p.m. at each branch; just call to register:

April 18, Ridgeway: 276-956-1828

April 19, Collinsville: 276-647-1112

April 20, Patrick County: 276-694-3352

April 21, Bassett: 276-629-2426

April 22, Martinsville: 276-403-5430

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted in Martinsville 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This year’s Historic Garden Week Tour will highlight 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road with a theme of Southern Charm in Bloom. The tour headquarters is Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or in person at Piedmont Arts and $35 day of the event at Piedmont Arts. Tickets include admission to the four homes, a pollinator garden at 209 Starling Avenue, Piedmont Arts and the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 207 Starling Avenue.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. The first is Soil Preparation on Saturday, followed by Raised Beds, Containers, Bags and Companion Planting on May 13. Registration is not required; just show up. Other programs will be: “Berries,” June 3; “Plant Propagation,” “Composting and Drip Irrigation,” July 15; “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” Aug. 12; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. A representative of the Garden Club of Virginia will present the lecture as part of Historic Garden Week. Admission is free.

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, will hold a free plant & seed swap from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, in its 1800 farm museum under the Leo Scott Pavilion. It’s not necessary to bring anything to attend. There will be some items for sale. Those bringing seeds are asked to label their seed packets.

EARTH DAY

Piedmont Arts celebrates Earth Day Family Day with fun for the entire family. The event is free and will feature facepainting, games and crafts with the Piedmont Arts’ Teen Arts Council at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Gravely-Lester Art Garden. It is sponsored by Sovah Health and Carter Bank & Trust.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Oldskool. Next are: April 14, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; April 21, Oldskool; April 28, Bullet Band.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will host the Opening Night of its Uptown First Friday Series 2023 from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Scuffle Hill Brewing will sell beer, and Hugo’s will sell food. The League of Ordinary Gentlemen will perform from 7-10 p.m. Upcoming programs will be: May 5, Open Mic with Above the Fray; June 2, “Welcome to Summer” with Forrest Taylor; July 7, “Red, White, & Brew” with the Elena Flores Duo; Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

Music Night at Spencer Penn on Friday, April 14, will feature New River Line. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:15. Admission is $5.

Crawford & Power with Will Reid will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in this #RoadToRoosterWalk event.

Music Festivals

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont.Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees plus

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be .U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and and foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

JUNETEENTH

FAHI presents “Looking Back and Reaching Forward—Juneteenth Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St., Martinsville. A detailed line-up of performances to celebrate African American culture will be announced soon, including an African dance group, family-friendly DJ and more. King Kidz Rentals will provide bouncy houses for children. Local retail and food vendors will set up to sell merchandise and food on-site.

Book talk

“Echoes of Sandy Creek” is a collection of true, heartwarming stories set in a small Virginia farm of the 1950s and 1960s. Author Joseph P. Lovell will talk about his book during a program at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

New exhibits at Piedmont Arts are “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.