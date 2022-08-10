Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, Aug. 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

FOLK FAIR

The Meadows of Dan Community Association will host the annual Meadows of Dan Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, throughout the town of Meadows of Dan.

GENEALOGY

A series of four free genealogy classes will be held at the Bassett Historical Center in October, from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Each will class build on information from the class before it and will incorporate resources and materials found at the Center as well as navigating genealogical websites and much more. There will be something for all levels of “genealogists” and family researchers. The series of classes will be conducted by the Center’s own Cindy Headen. This series of four classes will be limited to 12 people; to reserve a spot, call 276-629-9191.

ROCKIN’ RIVER FEST

The Rockin’ River Fest groups together TGIF on Aug. 19, the Smith River Fest on Aug. 20 during the day and Uptown Music Fest at night Aug. 20 for one ticket price: $30 (www.bgcbr.org). This combined ticket includes admission into each event, one free pour at each event, a “silipint” and a Rockin’ River Fest T-shirt.

OUTDOORS

The Jennifer Short Bike Ride will leave at 1 p.m. Saturday from Crosspoint Church.

The Smith River Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Smith River Sports Complex. Activities will include a river race, mud run, live music, demo pool, climbing wall, magic show, petting zoo, food, free tubing, children’s area and free river shuttles. For more information, visit www.SmithRiverFest.com.

The Bassett Heritage Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership hosts “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” from 3-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

SAVORY SEPTEMBER

Piedmont Arts’ “Savory September: The Art of Tailgating” will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Jake Earles will perform music. People cooking for the event will be Connie and Elliot Stone of Stonehaus Farms; Beth Marshall and Brian Stanley; Meritha and George Alderman; Lucy Coleman and Donna McGarry; Chef D. Wilson; Clifton Barrow of Roosky’s; Larry Luck of Manny’s Restaurant; Susan Critz and Will Gravely; Keisha Rivalte; and Chef Luke Pollom of King’s Grant. Tickets cost $50 at PiedmontArts.org. Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes including tickets to the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford football game, the N.C. State vs. Texas Tech game (with hotel accommodations), 4-day admission to Rooster Walk 13, free TAD Space rental, lounge chair and cushions from Bassett Furniture, a bookcase from Bassett Furniture, and a prize package.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ next next exhibits, which open Friday, will be: “Private Domain,” large-scale oil-on-canvas figure paintings by Virginia Derryberry exploring contemporary aspects of alchemy; “Continuity (Color & Texture),” pattern pieces by Davis Choun of Raleigh, N.C.; and “Seasons and Colors of the Appalachian Trail,” photographs by Bill Booz, who has hiked the entire 2,160-mile trail.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” will be open through Dec. 22.