Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, Aug. 24

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Martinsville 7 Initiative will present the exhibit “Who They Were” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville. A reception will follow.

Piedmont Arts’ current exhibits are: “Private Domain,” large-scale oil-on-canvas figure paintings by Virginia Derryberry exploring contemporary aspects of alchemy; “Continuity (Color & Texture),” pattern pieces by Davis Choun of Raleigh, N.C.; and “Seasons and Colors of the Appalachian Trail,” photographs by Bill Booz, who has hiked the entire 2,160-mile trail.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” will be open through Dec. 22.

FOOD

Piedmont Arts’ “Savory September: The Art of Tailgating” will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Jake Earles will perform music. People cooking for the event will be Connie and Elliot Stone of Stonehaus Farms; Beth Marshall and Brian Stanley; Meritha and George Alderman; Lucy Coleman and Donna McGarry; Chef D. Wilson; Clifton Barrow of Roosky’s; Larry Luck of Manny’s Restaurant; Susan Critz and Will Gravely; Keisha Rivalte; and Chef Luke Pollom of King’s Grant. Tickets cost $50 at PiedmontArts.org. Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes including tickets to the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford football game, the N.C. State vs. Texas Tech game (with hotel accommodations), 4-day admission to Rooster Walk 13, free TAD Space rental, lounge chair and cushions from Bassett Furniture, a bookcase from Bassett Furniture, and a prize package.

The class “Canning Soups and Such” will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 and/or Sept. 24 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. It is for people who have some experience with canning. All supplies will be provided. The Sept. 10 class is almost full. The cost is $20; call 276-957-5757 to register.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay for Life of Martinsville-Henry County will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Smith River Sports Complex in the festival area. Food will be available. Jus’ Cauz will perform music, and students of Teresa’s School of Dance will dance. For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

GENEALOGY

The series of four free genealogy classes, to be held Tuesdays in October at the Bassett Historical Center in October, has been filled. Another class will be held in February, with details to be announced later.

FESTIVALS

The Bassett Heritage Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

The Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department will hold a 50th Anniversary/Community Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Meet the firefighters; see the trucks and equipment. There will be free bouncy houses for the children, and free hot dogs.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The first day will feature a dinner with authors. On the second day, vendors, food trucks, authors and activities will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The MHC Veterans Service Organization will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music. The main purpose of the event is to introduce veterans to the various VSO organizations such as the DAV, VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold 2022 Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature games, children’s activities, vendors and more. For vendor inquiries, contact spcevents04@gmail.com or 276-957-5757.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

A barn quilt class will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Spencer-Penn Center. The price is based on size of project: 12 by 36 inches, $75; 25 inches square, $65; and 36 inches square, $85. Register at 276-957-5757 by Sept. 16.

Virginia Foothills Quilter Guild meets each month at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday (Sept. 2) and 6:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday at Piedmont Arts.

The meeting of Piedmont Arts Guild at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts will feature Patrick County author and retired judge Martin Clark.

MUSIC

Jus’ Cauz will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands will be: Oldskool, Sept. 2; Woody Powers & Midnite Express, Sept. 9; Oldskool, Sept. 16; Evergreen, Sept. 23; and Oldskool, Sept. 30.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Sept. 11, will feature Gap Civil. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the band will start at 6:15. Admission is $5. Concessions including hot dogs and barbecue will be sold.

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present music featuring Blake Christiana of Yarn at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hamlet Vineyards, rain or shine. Tickets are sold out. Pickle & Ash will have a food truck there from 6-8 p.m.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

MOVIE

The Martinsville Branch Library will host “Movie on the Lawn” at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The library will serve popcorn; bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting. Since space is limited, registration is required; call 276-403-5430. Due to licensing rules, the library cannot release the name of the movie in announcements, but it can tell people the name over the phone.

BOOK TALK

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel, “Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

GALA

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority present The Diamonds & Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $50; call 276-299-0813 for purchasing information.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership will host the final “Third Thursdays in Uptown“ of the season from 3-9 p.m. Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

BLUES, BREWS & STEWS

Piedmont Arts’ Blues, Brews & Stews will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Piedmont Arts. It will feature a fire pit, Brunswick stew, a cash bar with craft beer and wine and live music by Griffin Haley Band. A meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea from Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will be included with the ticket price. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. If it rains, the event will be held inside Piedmont Arts.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

FRONT PORCH FEST

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 p.m. at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.