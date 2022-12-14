Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, December 14

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

TOY DRIVE & RIDE

The Faith in Future Toy Drive & Ride will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Performance 276 on Memorial Drive (by the intersection with Fayette and Church Streets). Organizers are the Heads of State Entertainment Group, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone. During last year’s Faith in Future event, organizers gave away more than 1,100 toys that had been donated at local businesses. They were given to 430 children who were brought to the event by 166 parents and guardians.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Genie Elgin will teach the workshop “Making a Snowman” from 2-4 p.m. Friday at The Riverwalk Mall, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. The cost is $25. Register or text by calling 276-224-0029.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. The next one is Dec. 27.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

CHRISTMAS

The Festival of Lights at DeHart Park in Stuart is on from 6-8 p.m. through Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6-8 p.m. Sunday (the last night of it). Admission is $10 per car. Vote for your favorite.

“A Christmas Carol” by Once Upon a Blue Ridge will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Homestead.

A Seasonal Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum (former Henry County courthouse). That date is a change from a date announced earlier.

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present a Christmas show featuring the Smith River Singers’ small ensemble, Still Water, at 7 p.m. Monday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets cost $10, which will be donated to Christmas Cheer, and can be purchased on www.twcp.net. The doors open at 6 p.m.

See a wide listing of worship services, a live Nativity, cantatas and more at churches in the Church News listings in Friday’s Bulletin.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. Upcoming bands include: Dec. 30, Oldskool; and Dec. 31, from 7-10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve, the Silver Eagles Band. There will be no dance on Dec. 23.

A benefit concert, sponsored by Myron Smith’s Perky Film Productions, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cinema and will feature performances from The Wandering, Shipwrecked Mind, Lonesome Bones and Midnite Massacre, all local bands. Admission to the concert will cost $10 or 10 cans of food.

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has Spencer Kroger, organist, providing Christmas music for Advent from 12-12:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31 at the fire department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy. The bands Two Young Two Old, Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers will perform from 7-10 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission is $5.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.