Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, December 28

Shelton Brothers

The Shelton Brothers will host their annual New Year’s Eve Party this year at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., from 7-10 p.m.

 Holly Kozelsky

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Barn Quilt class at noon Saturday, Jan. 22. Options are 12 by 36 inches, $75; 24-inch square, $65; and 36-inch square, $85. Registration is required by Jan. 13; call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. For New Year’s Eve, the Silver Eagles Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Upcoming bands will be: Jan. 6, Oldskool; Jan. 13, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Jan. 20, Oldskool; Jan. 27, Silver Eagles.

The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host a New Year’s Eve party Saturday at the fire department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy. The bands Two Young Two Old, Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers will perform from 7-10 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission is $5.

Hard-drivin’ old-time dance band Gap Civil of Sparta, N.C., will perform starting at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for Music Night at Spencer-Penn (475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer). The doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions, including hot dogs and barbecue, will be sold.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Refreshments will be served, and games will be set up. A DJ will play music.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

