Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, December 7

GALA

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will host the Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala at 6 p.m. Friday. It will include music, dancing, awards and food and drink. Dress will be casual, Black or Royal Blue Tie, and formal. The music will be a mix of live performances and by DJ, plus an auction. Tickets cost $40 and are available at www.bgcbr.org.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

A barn quilt class will be offered at noon Sunday at the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided, and the cost depends on the size of the craft: $75 for 12 by 36 inches; $65 for 24-inch square; and $85 for 36-inch square. To register, call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Dec. 13 and 27.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

CHRISTMAS

The Festival of Lights at DeHart Park in Stuart will start Saturday and be on from 6-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $10 per car. Vote for your favorite.

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has organist Spencer Kroger playing Christmas music on Wednesdays during Advent from noon to 12:30 p.m. today and Dec. 21.

Night at the Museum with Santa, from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History will feature (of course) jolly old St. Nicholas as well as crafts and snacks for children.

Reynolds Homestead’s Victorian Christmas Open House will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Homestead.

“A Christmas Carol” by Once Upon a Blue Ridge will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Reynolds Homestead.

A Seasonal Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum (former Henry County courthouse). That date is a change from a date announced earlier.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville.

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present a Christmas show featuring the Smith River Singers’ small ensemble, Still Water, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets cost $10, which will be donated to Christmas Cheer, and can be purchased on www.twcp.net. The doors open at 6 p.m.

MUSIC

Woody Powers and Midnite Express will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. Upcoming bands include: Dec. 16 and 30, Oldskool; and Dec. 31, from 7-10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve, the Silver Eagles Band. There will be no dance on Dec. 23.

Friday is Music Night at the Spencer-Penn Centre with the Country Boys performing at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $5; concessions are available.

Sammy Shelor’s Banjorama by the Patrick County Music Association will be held Saturday at 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart, with doors open at 5 p.m. The Lonesome River Band with Shelor will perform, along with Jay Adams, Clyde Bailey, Charlie Chaney, Barry Collins, Ronny Harrison, Doug Joyce, Larry Mabe, Darrell McCumbers, Hersie McMillan, Tommy Morse, Gene Parker and Sidney Watson. Thanks to sponsorship by Hopkins Lumber, admission is free.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.