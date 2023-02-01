Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, Feb. 1

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

WOMEN’S FORUM

Women’s Wellness Forum-HER Story: A celebration of stories from inspirational Black women will be presented from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Reynold’s Homestead. Tickets ($10) can be purchased at reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, or reserve them at 276-694-7181 ext. 22 or mtgilbert68@vt.edu.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday, Feb. 19. Options are 12 by 36 inches, $75; 24-inch square, $65; and 36-inch square, $85. Registration is required by Feb. 10; call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts has new exhibits : “Hanging Tree Guitars” features the work of Freeman Vines, an artist, luthier and spiritual philosopher. In 2015, Vines befriended photographer and folklorist Timothy Duffy, and the two began to document Vines’ guitars and his life story. In addition to Vines’ haunting sculptures, this exhibit also includes a number of tintype photographs by Duffy. “Hanging Tree Guitars” is organized by Music Maker Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial grants and assistance to senior and vulnerable artists. In the Lynwood Artists Gallery will be paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton. “The World Beside the Rails” features photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall.

READ-IN

Piedmont Arts’ African American Read-In and Family Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the museum. The museum’s annual celebration of Black artists, performers and writers with story time, crafts and a public read-aloud is held in conjunction with the National African American Read-In, which was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Admission is free.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. In February, bands will be: Feb. 10, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Feb. 17, Oldskool; and Feb. 24, Bullet Band.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Feb. 10, will feature Jus’ Cauz. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the band will start performing at 6:15. Admission is $5. Concessions will include hot dogs and barbecue.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Refreshments will be served, and games will be set up. A DJ will play music.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. A season pass is $125, which gives free entry to the opening party on Feb. 18, as well as at least four more shows including March 11 and 17. Tickets also will be sold individually. The series will feature:

Rock-roots band Yarn, Feb. 18 at Forest Park Country Club, in a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel; opening band Jared Stout Band. Catered dinner and open bar.

Concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson, March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, March 17, New College Institute.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.