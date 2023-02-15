Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

‘VOICES’

Patrick & Henry Community College’s Campus Life presents “Voices of Black Influence“ at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College. The program will feature:

Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media, who has developed a diverse catalog of film, television, web, and print projects intended to shed light on relevant cultural and societal themes.

Monica Brooks of K92/“Mornin’ Thang,” who will share her journey as a woman in an underrepresented field, navigating those challenges, and the resilience it takes.

Kingna Scott, whose brand of sensually seductive and groove-forward music blurs the line between styles. Rather than pigeonholing herself into a box, Kingna Scott’s music reels in influences from across the spectrum — from the deep, emotive weight of R&B to noir jazz vibes and the rawness of hip-hop.

PLAY

Once Upon a Blue Ridge will perform “Mr. Lincoln’s Office: A Meeting with the President” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (next one Feb. 28) at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step in painting such as “Cabin at Stream,” the topic of the March 7 class, and “Hidden Stream,” the topic of the April 6 class. All supplies are provided, just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

MUSEUMS

Piedmont Arts‘ current exhibits are: “Hanging Tree Guitars” features the work of Freeman Vines, an artist, luthier and spiritual philosopher. In 2015, Vines befriended photographer and folklorist Timothy Duffy, and the two began to document Vines’ guitars and his life story. In addition to Vines’ haunting sculptures, this exhibit also includes a number of tintype photographs by Duffy. “Hanging Tree Guitars” is organized by Music Maker Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial grants and assistance to senior and vulnerable artists. In the Lynwood Artists Gallery will be paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton. “The World Beside the Rails” features photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall. The exhibits will run through March 18.

The Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) is celebrating Black History Month with a lens on the Black history of Martinsville and the Fayette Street community. FAHI and the city of Martinsville have partnered to launch a month-long storytelling campaign that will be featured online and through social media. A weekly video features local history told by Martinsville-Henry County residents. These stories cover topics such as local businesses, entertainment, schools, and churches in the Black community. See them on the Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) and the City of Martinsville on Facebook, or check out their websites for the Black History Month campaign.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This special exhibit reveals a vivid picture of what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like—is set to open at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville. The exhibit explores how current thinking about dinosaur biology has changed over the past two decades and highlights current research by scientists from the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) and other leading paleontologists around the world.

READ-IN

Piedmont Arts’ African American Read-In and Family Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the museum. The museum’s annual celebration of Black artists, performers and writers with story time, crafts and a public read-aloud is held in conjunction with the National African American Read-In, which was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Admission is free.

PROM NIGHT

Infinity Acres and other volunteer groups and individuals will host Prom Night, for adults with disabilities, from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attendees will be given red carpet treatment with food, drinks, music, dancing, swag bags, pictures and crowns. To participate either as an attendee or as a volunteer to help throw this big party, visit www.infinityacres.com.

MUSIC

The Patrick County Music Association will hold Mandolin Festival Saturday at the Rotary Building in Stuart, 420 Woodland Drive. It will feature IBMA 2019 Mandolin Player of the Year Alan Bibey as well as Vince Bullins, Nick Goad, Ron Inscore, Darrel McCumbers, Spencer Strickland and others. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music will begin at 6.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. A season pass is $125, which gives free entry to the opening party on Feb. 18, as well as at least four more shows including March 11 and 17. Tickets also will be sold individually. The series will feature:

Rock-roots band Yarn, Feb. 18 at Forest Park Country Club, in a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel; opening band Jared Stout Band. Catered dinner and open bar. Tickets range from $60 t0 $125 at eventbrite.com.

Concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson, March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, March 17, New College Institute.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.