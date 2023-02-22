Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

SHOWS TheatreWorks Community Players Presents the debut performance of “Driving Miss Daisy” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St. in Martinsville. The play highlights the experiences of Hoke, Daisy and Boolie over several decades starting in 1948. Prejudices are brought to light and views are reexamined as the characters’ lives intertwine. The show will run Feb. 23-25 at 7 p.m. and March 2-4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at twcp.net and at the door.

Riddick Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Riddick Dance is a contemporary African American dance company featuring a broad repertory, expressive movement and a fusion of dance styles. Riddick will perform three pieces: Limerick of Our Souls, ONE and The King Project. A reception will begin at 6:30 pm with the performance starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Synetic Theatre will perform a wordless adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac” at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Martinsville High School auditorium. The play tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, poet and soldier, as he teams up with his friend Christian to try and win the heart of a woman they both love, Roxane. Tickets are available at piedmontarts.org at $5 for students, $20 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Art by students from Carlisle Lower School, Mt. Olivet Elementary and G.W. Carver Elementary will be on display through March 3 in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception will be held for exhibiting students and their families will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the museum. Curated by Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County, the Foster Gallery is an important part of Piedmont Arts’ community programming, encouraging young people to participate in the arts and giving the public the opportunity to experience the wealth of talent in the area.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step in painting such as “Cabin at Stream,” the topic of the March 2 class, and “Hidden Stream,” the topic of the April 6 class. All supplies are provided, just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

Spencer Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt Class from noon to 4 p.m. March 19. Price varies by size of project: 24 by 24 inches, $65; 36 by 36 inches, $85; 12 by 36 inches, $75 and 2 12 by 12 inches, $80. Register at 276-957-5757 by March 10. All supplies will be provided and the theme will be spring, Mother’s Day, summer or single letter monogram.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (next one Feb. 28) at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners will host their annual Master Your Garden Symposium on March 11, staring at 9 a.m. (doors open at 8), at the Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart campus. The speaker will be author and television host Patrick McMillan, who is well known for his PBS television series “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan.” Topics will cover “Underutilized Natives” and “Gardening For the Senses.” Registration is $10. Mail a check or money order payable to PCVCE to Master Your Garden, c/o Glenda Cobbler, 932 Palmetto School Road, Stuart, Va., 24171, along with your name, address and contact information.

MUSEUMS

Piedmont Arts‘ current exhibits are: “Hanging Tree Guitars” features the work of Freeman Vines, an artist, luthier and spiritual philosopher. In 2015, Vines befriended photographer and folklorist Timothy Duffy, and the two began to document Vines’ guitars and his life story. In addition to Vines’ haunting sculptures, this exhibit also includes a number of tintype photographs by Duffy. “Hanging Tree Guitars” is organized by Music Maker Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial grants and assistance to senior and vulnerable artists. In the Lynwood Artists Gallery will be paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton. “The World Beside the Rails” features photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall. The exhibits will run through March 18.

The Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) is celebrating Black History Month with a lens on the Black history of Martinsville and the Fayette Street community. FAHI and the city of Martinsville have partnered to launch a month-long storytelling campaign that will be featured online and through social media. A weekly video features local history told by Martinsville-Henry County residents. These stories cover topics such as local businesses, entertainment, schools, and churches in the Black community. See them on the Fayette Street Historic Initiative (FAHI) and the City of Martinsville on Facebook, or check out their websites for the Black History Month campaign.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This special exhibit reveals a vivid picture of what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like—is set to open at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville. The exhibit explores how current thinking about dinosaur biology has changed over the past two decades and highlights current research by scientists from the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) and other leading paleontologists around the world.

An Opening Reception for new exhibits at Piedmont Arts will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The new exhibits will be “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

HISTORY

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, presented by Reverend Matthew Brown; gospel music will be part of the presentation. The free event is sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

FAMILY

Piedmont Arts’ African American Read-In and Family Day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum. The museum’s annual celebration of Black artists, performers and writers with story time, crafts and a public read-aloud is held in conjunction with the National African American Read-In, which was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Admission is free.

Piedmont Arts celebrates Earth Day Family Day with fun for the entire family. The event is free and will feature facepainting, games and crafts with the Piedmont Arts’ Teen Arts Council at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Gravely-Lester Art Garden. It is sponsored by Sovah Health and Carter Bank & Trust.

BOOKS

The Reynolds’ Homestead will host an event to celebrate the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5. It will feature snacks, activities and photo props. During the event information will be shared about the free monthly children’s book delivery program, the Patrick County Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Admission is $5.

PROM NIGHT

Infinity Acres and other volunteer groups and individuals will host Prom Night, for adults with disabilities, from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attendees will be given red carpet treatment with food, drinks, music, dancing, swag bags, pictures and crowns. To participate either as an attendee or as a volunteer to help throw this big party, visit www.infinityacres.com.

MUSIC

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. The season opener featured Yarn and The Jared Stout Band. Upcoming shows will be:

Concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson, March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, March 17, New College Institute.

EASTER

The Harvest Youth Board will host Books & Bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. It will feature Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. April 1 is the rain date.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.