Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, Jan. 18

BUG FESTIVAL

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will feature Bug Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the museum. Bug Festival features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing a huge variety of preserved specimens from the museum’s entomology collections. Displays also include live insects, fossil insects from the museum’s paleontology collections and preserved herpetology specimens, including preserved specimens of Virginia reptiles and amphibians that feast on insects. The mammalogy team will show a variety of preserved specimens of their own. There will also be a “Bug Tasting Table,” plus, bug-themed crafts and activities, balloon animals, face painting, and food trucks. Admission is $10/ages 18-59; $5/ages 3-17 & Seniors 60+; and free for children under 3, VMNH Members, members of ASTC Passport participating institutions and for EBT card holders (with EBT card and official photo ID).

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday, Feb 19. Options are 12 by 36 inches, $75; 24-inch square, $65; and 36-inch square, $85. Registration is required by Feb. 10; call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. The band on Jan. 27 will be Silver Eagles. In February, bands will be: Feb. 3, Oldskool; Feb. 10, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Feb. 17, Oldskool; and Feb. 24, Bullet Band.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Feb. 10, will feature Jus’ Cauz. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the band will start performing at 6:15. Admission is $5. Concessions will include hot dogs and barbecue.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Refreshments will be served, and games will be set up. A DJ will play music.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. A season pass is $125, which gives free entry to the opening party on Feb. 18, as well as at least four more shows including March 11 and 17. Tickets also will be sold individually. The series will feature:

Rock-roots band Yarn, Feb. 18 at Forest Park Country Club, in a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel; opening band Jared Stout Band. Catered dinner and open bar.

Concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson, March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, March 17, New College Institute.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.