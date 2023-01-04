Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, January 4

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Barn Quilt class at noon Saturday, Jan. 22. Options are 12 by 36 inches, $75; 24-inch square, $65; and 36-inch square, $85. Registration is required by Jan. 13; call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. Upcoming bands will be: Jan. 13, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Jan. 20, Oldskool; Jan. 27, Silver Eagles.

Hard-drivin’ old-time dance band Gap Civil of Sparta, N.C., will perform starting at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for Music Night at Spencer-Penn (475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer). The doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions, including hot dogs and barbecue, will be sold.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Refreshments will be served, and games will be set up. A DJ will play music.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host a “celebration of lumber heritage” for Founders Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St. The program will feature speeches from The Lester Group Chief Executive Officer Jay Dickens and The Lester Group Vice President of Forestlands Barry Fulcher.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.