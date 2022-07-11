Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, July 13

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

The 21st Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. Johnny and Jeanette Williams are the hosts, with Junior Sisk Band, Lonesome River Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Addie Levy Band, GoodFellers, Harrison Ridge, Wound Tight, Mike Mitchell Band, Tim White and Troublesome Hollow. Admission $50 for all three days; and other ticket options are available: 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts. Dates are July 26 and Aug. 9 and 23.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. The next one is Thursday, Aug. 4. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Virginia Foothills Quilter Guild meets each month at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday at Piedmont Arts.

Artist Kimberly Boyd will lead a step-by-step painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Piedmont Arts. The subject is a silhouette on a cliff overlooking the sea. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and wine. The cost is $45; register at PiedmontArts.org. Minimum age 18.

In "Drawing Studio: Learn to See and Draw," Instructor Ginnie Conaway will lead students through this basic drawing class for beginners. Students will work on basic line drawings and learn the five principles of drawing: perception of edges, spaces, relationships, lights and shadows, and perception of the whole. The same class will be offered in your choice of two dates: Tuesday, July 26, from 6-9 p.m., and Thursday, July 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40, and the minimum age is 15. Register over PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway's "Drawing Studio: Intermediate Drawing" is for students who have taken "Learning to See and Draw" as well as for other experienced students. Two options of the same class are available: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway will teach kids how to draw during "See It ... Draw It! Youth Drawing Class" from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29, at Piedmont Arts. This class is best suited for kids with some drawing experience. All supplies will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring their current sketch pads. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Melani Helms will teach an alcohol ink painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. The $40 cost includes all supplies. To register, call or text 276-734-2828.

GARDENING

Virginia Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow will teach the class "Cultivation and Use of Herbs" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28, at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. There is no charge, but call or text 276-734-2828 to RSVP attendance.

MUSIC

A TGIF concert will be presented Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with The Pizazz Band, presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club. The next concerts will be The Kings on Aug. 19 and Slick Jr. & the Reactors on Sept. 16.

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands include Hard Times Band on July 22 and Oldskool again on July 29.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

HISTORY

Beverly Woody will give a program on how the Blue Ridge Parkway got started, highlighting the stories of 30 families and their unique ways of life, at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center. Rock Castle Gorge became part of the National Park Service’s plan to entice tourists which still holds true today. Many families had established their homes in the gorge creating a thriving community. Families moved from the Rock Castle area to work in nearby mills, including Bassett and other parts of Henry County.

Art pickup

People whose art is on display in Piedmont Arts’ “Expressions” exhibit should pick their pieces up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 30.

SOCIAL

"Rook, Music & More," each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

SHOW

Rudy’s Girl Media is looking for small business people to feature in the second season of its series “Hometown Hustle.” Each 22-minute episode focuses on a local proprietor and the challenges he or she has faced in business. Season 2 of the feel-good series will include 10 22-minute episodes that feature small businesses from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County and Brunswick County.

To suggest a business or for information on sponsorship, visit www.HometownHustle.tv. Filming will begin in summer.

See the current series of “Hometown Hustle” on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

AUDITIONS

TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for the drama “12 Angry Jurors” on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on July 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. The play is made up of 13 cast members, five men and the rest are flexible. All cast must be over 18 years old. The auditions will require cold readings of the script and callbacks will be announced if necessary.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership has started a “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” to be held July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

FRONT PORCH FEST

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” runs through July 29. When you visit, you can vote for the People’s Choice award winner.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.