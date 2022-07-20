Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, July 20

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership has started a “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” to be held from 3-9 p.m. Thursday, and then again Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre. This Thursday, food trucks will include Fridays Subs on Wheels, Daddy Q’s BBQ and Country Cuisine and Bahama Sno-Shack. Entertainment will be by Kasey “DJ What” Lucas, and Mountain Valley Brewing will have beer and wine. Christina Kinzer of “Zumbini with Chrissy” will have free sessions from 5:45-7:30 p.m., including Zumba Kids.

OUTDOORS

Henry County Longbeards JAKES will host free activities for kids ages 17 and younger from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday at Boxwood Hunt Club, 1818 Barker Road, Axton. It will include fishing, canoeing, shotgun, archery, BB & pellet shooting, a live snake presentation and more. Prizes will be awarded. Each kid must be registered by an accompanying adult. Lunch will be sold. For more information, contact Jeff McCambridge at 276-340-7820 or jeffmac6743@gmail.com.

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at River Walk, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett. It will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and shuttle service. Bring chair/or blanket to listen to music, and your kayak or canoe to go on the water.

276 Adult Field Day will be held Saturday, July 30, at Fisher Farm Park in Ridgeway. It features dodge ball, spoon egg race, tug-of-war, potato sack race, relay race and kickball. “Leave them kids at home,” warns host M.L. Venable — this is only for adults 21 and older, and proof of age is required.

Heads of State will host the Third Annual Summer Fest Aug. 3 at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheatre. Gates open at 1 p.m. and a judging of what organizers bill “the biggest car & bike show to hit Southside” as well as the talent show will begin at 3 p.m. Entry fee for vehicles is $25. It also will feature The Incredible D.J. Joe, a bouncy house, a “Bass Off” contest and vendors. “The Legendary Bobby Blue” is the host.

The Smith River Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Smith River Sports Complex. Activities will include a river race, mud run, live music, demo pool, climbing wall, magic show, petting zoo, food, free tubing, children’s area and free river shuttles. For more information, visit www.SmithRiverFest.com.

DINO FESTIVAL

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the museum. It will feature life-size cast skeletons and skulls of some of the most iconic dinosaurs to have ever lived, a wide variety of dinosaur fossils, dino-themed activities and crafts, food trucks, and the opportunity to interact with expert paleontologists

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts. Upcoming dates are July 26 and Aug. 9 and 23.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. The next one is Thursday, Aug. 4. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Virginia Foothills Quilter Guild meets each month at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday at Piedmont Arts.

Artist Kimberly Boyd will lead a step-by-step painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The subject is a silhouette on a cliff overlooking the sea. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and wine. The cost is $45; register at PiedmontArts.org. Minimum age 18.

In “Drawing Studio: Learn to See and Draw,” Instructor Ginnie Conaway will lead students through this basic drawing class for beginners. Students will work on basic line drawings and learn the five principles of drawing: perception of edges, spaces, relationships, lights and shadows, and perception of the whole. The same class will be offered in your choice of two dates: Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m., and Thursday, July 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40, and the minimum age is 15. Register over PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway’s “Drawing Studio: Intermediate Drawing” is for students who have taken “Learning to See and Draw” as well as for other experienced students. Two options of the same class are available: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway will teach kids how to draw during “See It ... Draw It! Youth Drawing Class” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29, at Piedmont Arts. This class is best suited for kids with some drawing experience. All supplies will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring their current sketch pads. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Melani Helms will teach an alcohol ink painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. The $40 cost includes all supplies. To register, call or text 276-734-2828.

GARDENING

Virginia Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow will teach the class “Cultivation and Use of Herbs” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 28, at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. There is no charge, but call or text 276-734-2828 to RSVP attendance.

MUSIC

DaCapo Inspire will present a free concert, “Summer Session Finale: The Trip of a Lifetime” at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Life Commuity Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway. A catered dessert reception will follow.

Hard Times Band will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands include Oldskool on July 29.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

The next TGIF concert will be with The Kings at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club. The final TGIF concert of the year will be Slick Jr. & the Reactors on Sept. 16.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

MOVIE

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown at dark (around 8:30 p.m.) free at the Uptown Farmers Market lot, hosted by Martinsville Uptown. The event, which also features games, will start at 7 p.m.; bring chairs for the movie. Bahama Sno-Shack will sell snacks.

Art pickup

People whose art is on display in Piedmont Arts’ “Expressions” exhibit should pick their pieces up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 30.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

AUDITIONS

TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for the drama “12 Angry Jurors” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. The play is made up of 13 cast members, five men and the rest are flexible. All cast must be over 18 years old. The auditions will require cold readings of the script, and callbacks will be announced if necessary.

FRONT PORCH FEST

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” runs through July 29. When you visit, you can vote for the People’s Choice award winner.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.