Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, July 27

THEATER

The Patrick & Henry Community College Patriot Players and Charity League present “Seussical Kids” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The musical caper features a cast of 47 children and teenagers who participated in a week-long theater camp. Each half-hour performance will be held in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre on the campus of P&HCC. Tickets cost $10 in advance over phccpatriotplayers.square.site and $12 at the door. Children 3 years old and younger who sit on a ticket-holder’s lap are admitted free.

OUTDOORS

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at River Walk, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett. It will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and shuttle service. Bring chair/or blanket to listen to music, and your kayak or canoe to go on the water.

276 Adult Field Day will be held Saturday at Fisher Farm Park in Ridgeway. It features dodge ball, spoon egg race, tug-of-war, potato sack race, relay race and kickball. “Leave them kids at home,” warns host M.L. Venable — this is only for adults 21 and older, and proof of age is required.

Heads of State will host the Third Annual Summer Fest Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheatre. Gates open at 1 p.m. and a judging of what organizers bill “the biggest car & bike show to hit Southside” as well as the talent show will begin at 3 p.m. The entry fee for vehicles is $25. It also will feature The Incredible D.J. Joe, a bouncy house, a “Bass Off” contest and vendors. “The Legendary Bobby Blue” is the host.

The Smith River Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Smith River Sports Complex. Activities will include a river race, mud run, live music, demo pool, climbing wall, magic show, petting zoo, food, free tubing, children’s area and free river shuttles. For more information, visit www.SmithRiverFest.com.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Piedmont Arts Guild will meet at 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, with speaker Kathy Deacon of Uptown Partnership.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. The next one is Thursday, Aug. 4. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

In “Drawing Studio: Learn to See and Draw,” Instructor Ginnie Conaway will lead students through this basic drawing class for beginners at Piedmont Arts. Students be taught basic line drawings and the five principles of drawing: perception of edges, spaces, relationships, lights and shadows, and perception of the whole. It will be offered Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40, and the minimum age is 15. Register over PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway’s “Drawing Studio: Intermediate Drawing” is for students who have taken “Learning to See and Draw” as well as for other experienced students. Two options of the same class are available: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Ginnie Conaway will teach kids how to draw during “See It ... Draw It! Youth Drawing Class” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Piedmont Arts. This class is best suited for kids with some drawing experience. All supplies will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring their current sketch pads. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

Melani Helms will teach an alcohol ink painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. The $40 cost includes all supplies. To register, call or text 276-734-2828.

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts. Upcoming dates are Aug. 9 and 23.

Virginia Foothills Quilter Guild meets each month at 9:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday (Aug. 2) and 6:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday (Aug. 9) at Piedmont Arts.

GARDENING

Virginia Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow will teach the class “Cultivation and Use of Herbs” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville. There is no charge, but call or text 276-734-2828 to RSVP attendance.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands include Oldskool on Aug. 5; Woody Powers and Midnite Express on Aug. 12; Oldskool on Aug. 19 and Jus’ Cauz on Aug. 26.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

The next TGIF concert will be with The Kings at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club. The final TGIF concert of the year will be Slick Jr. & the Reactors on Sept. 16.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

Art pickup

People whose art is on display in Piedmont Arts’ “Expressions” exhibit should pick their pieces up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. .

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership hosts “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” from 3-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

SOCIAL

A group are starting up ACBL-sanctioned bridge at Forest Park Country Club, with a session at 1 p.m. Thursday. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call Skip Wilson at 276-638-3614.

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.







SHOW

FRONT PORCH FEST

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” runs through Friday. When you visit, you can vote for the People’s Choice award winner. The next exhibits, which open Aug. 13, will be: “Private Domain,” large-scale oil-on-canvas figure paintings by Virginia Derryberry exploring contemporary aspects of alchemy; “Continuity (Color & Texture),” pattern pieces by Davis Choun of Raleigh, N.C.; and “Seasons and Colors of the Appalachian Trail,” photographs by Bill Booz, who has hiked the entire 2,160-mile trail.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” will be open through Dec. 22.