Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, June 1

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership has started a “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” to be held June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre. Each one will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with food trucks.

THEATER

Piedmont Arts will host a “Bus to Broadway: Hamilton” on Thursday to see “Hamilton” at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The show is the story of America then, told by America now. It takes the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and sets it to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Attendees may bring their own food and drink with them to have on the bus or order boxed dinners for $10 each. The bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance. Tickets cost $155 and are available at PiedmontArts.org.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Patrick & Henry Community College is holding classes in paper-crafting at the Dalton IDEA Center The final one is Ink Creations, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 15 ($15). To register, visit ph.augusoft.net or email 656-5461.

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts (June 14 and 28). Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. Dates are Thursday, June 2, and Thursday, July 7. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. For more information, call 732-5398.

Mike Doussan will perform Friday night at Music in the Box at the Black Box Theater. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. For more information visit www.TWCP.net.

First Friday Open Mic Night from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, 1 E Main Street. Free admission, all ages welcome, food and cash bar opens at 5 p.m.

SHOW

Rudy’s Girl Media is looking for small business people to feature in the second season of its series “Hometown Hustle.” Each 22-minute episode focuses on a local proprietor and the challenges he or she has faced in business. Season 2 of the feel-good series will include 10 22-minute episodes that feature small businesses from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County and Brunswick County.

To suggest a business or for information on sponsorship, visit www.HometownHustle.tv. Filming will begin in summer.

See the current series of “Hometown Hustle” on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” opened Saturday and runs through July 29. Its opening reception and awards program will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3; RSVP by Tuesday at PiedmontArts.org.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.