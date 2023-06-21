Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” Aug. 12; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This week’s band will be Oldskool.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Programs will be: July 7, “Red, White, & Brew” with the Elena Flores Duo; Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; and Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Musical acts will be: July 7, Striking Copper; and Aug. 4, The Isaac Hadden Project.

Rives on the Road hosts Crawford & Power at Pop’s Farm on July 8 at 675 Hobson Road starting with an opening band at 7:30 p.m. and Crawford & Power to follow. Gates open to campers at 5 p.m. and to non-campers at 6:30 p.m. Sales of camping tickets have ended but non-camping tickets are available for $20 at roosterwalk.com.

Infinity Acres Ranch host the Pond Concert Series at 7 p.m. on a Saturday each month of the summer ending in August, with a new band each performance, at 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway. It costs $10 at the gate, Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and a food truck and concessions will be available each time and a campfire will be lit. Music acts will be: Above the Frey on June 24, band TBA on July 22 and Just Us on Aug. 17.

Music Festivals

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews, foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

SunBine Music Festival by Mountain Valley Brewing will be held Friday to Sunday at Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road in Axton. It will feature: Disco Risque, Mighty Good Times, Issac Hadden Organ Trio, Emily Musolino, Megan Jean, Kinnfolk, Jesse Ray Carter, Charissa Joy, Anna LaPrad & Andy Burnette, Maggie Blankenship & Amber Collier, Mac Walker Duo, In The Meantime, Riggs Roberson, Austin Miller Duo and special Sunday performances by Girls Rock Roanoke. All proceeds from the festival will benefit Girls Rock Roanoke.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

FAIR

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History hosts Dino Festival 2023 at 10 a.m. on July 21 at the museum. The two-day dino extravaganza will feature life size cast skeletons of iconic dinosaurs, fossils, dinosaur themed activities and crafts, interactions with paleontologists and the opportunity to see the “Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” exhibit currently on display. Tickets are $10 for ages 18-59, $5 for ages 3-17 and over 60 and free for children under the age of 3, museum members and EBT card holders.

The local open-entry art exhibit “Expressions 2023” is on at Piedmont Arts through July 28.