Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, June 29

INDEPENDENCE DAY

A traditional Independence Day celebration will be held on Monday at DeHart Park in Stuart, with fireworks to begin at dark.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts (June 28). Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. The next one is Thursday, July 7. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

First Friday Open Mic Night from 6-9 p.m. will be held July 1 at the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, 1 E Main Street. Free admission, all ages welcome, food and cash bar opens at 5 p.m.

PARTY

Piedmont Arts’ cookout-themed outdoor summer party Franks + Dranks will be held from 6-9 p.m. July 8 at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. It will feature entertainment by DJ What, yard games, food by Hylton’s Wood Cooking Grill and lemonade, plus a cash bar. As Teacher Appreciation Night, one free drink for each teacher who shows ID. Bring a lawn chair; in case of rain, event will be held in Piedmont Arts. Admission is $20.

Art pickup

People whose art is on display in Piedmont Arts’ “Expressions” exhibit should pick their pieces up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 30.

BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

The 21st Bluegrass Festival will be held July 14-16, Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. Johnny and Jeanette Williams are the hosts, with Junior Sisk Band, Lonesome River Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Addie Levy Band, Goodfellers, Harrison Ridge, Wound Tight, Mike Mitchell Band, Tim White and Troublesome Hollow. Admission $50 for all three days; and other ticket options are available: 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

SHOW

Rudy’s Girl Media is looking for small business people to feature in the second season of its series “Hometown Hustle.” Each 22-minute episode focuses on a local proprietor and the challenges he or she has faced in business. Season 2 of the feel-good series will include 10 22-minute episodes that feature small businesses from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County and Brunswick County.

To suggest a business or for information on sponsorship, visit www.HometownHustle.tv. Filming will begin in summer.

See the current series of “Hometown Hustle” on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

Auditions

TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for the drama “12 Angry Jurors” on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on July 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Black Box, 44 Franklin St. The play is made up of 13 cast members, five men and the rest are flexible. All cast must be over 18 years old. The auditions will require cold readings of the script and callbacks will be announced if necessary.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership has started a “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” to be held July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre. This Thursday, food trucks will be on site at 3 p.m.; DJ What will provide entertainment; and Mountain Valley Brewing will have beer and wine at 5.

FRONT PORCH FEST

Front Porch Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Little Bird, Big Daddy Love, Erin & The Wildfire, Into the Fog, Tim Sawyer, The Judy Chops, Striking Copper, The Get Right Band, The Freeway Jubilee, Free Union, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh Christoperh, Dirk Quinn Band, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Fluidity Performance Troupe and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Ticket options include 4-day general admission for $130.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” runs through July 29. When you visit, you can vote for the People’s Choice award winner.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.