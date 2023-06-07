Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

A workshop on how to make cat castles will be given at 2 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Branch Library. Cats from the SPCA will be there. It’s free; register by calling 276-403-5430.

Sandi Hite will teach a flower arranging class at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $45. Register by calling 276-957-5757.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

A Busy Bee’s Craft Meet will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Piedmont Arts, led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair. Bring lap-sized handicrafts, such as cross-stitching, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand-sewing or needle-felting, and work in companionship with others. The costs is $5; register at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Composting and Drip Irrigation,” July 15; “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” Aug. 12; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This week’s band will be Brian Ellis and the REAL Country Band. Upcoming groups will be: June 16, Oldskool; June 23, Bullet Band; June 30, Oldskool.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Programs will be: July 7, “Red, White, & Brew” with the Elena Flores Duo; Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; and Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Musical acts will be: July 7, Striking Copper; and Aug. 4, The Isaac Hadden Project.

The Alma Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lester-Gravely Art Garden by Piedmont Arts. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; the museum will provide refreshments. This event will also feature the official ribbon cutting for the Piedmont Arts’ Pollinator Path. In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at Piedmont Arts.

Infinity Acres Ranch host the Pond Concert Series at 7 p.m. on a Saturday each month of the summer ending in August, with a new band each performance, at 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway. It costs $10 at the gate, Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and a food truck and concessions will be available each time and a campfire will be lit. Music acts will be: Above the Frey on June 24, band TBA on July 22 and Just Us on Aug. 17.

DANCE

A Beginner Line Dancing Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Center (old Collinsville YMCA), 395 John Redd Blvd. The directors and instructors will be Sue Ann Ehmann and Marianna Timmons, assisted by guest instructors Jackie Wheeler and Rachel Young. Mary Kaye Johnson will be the DJ. The cost is $30. To register, make checks payable to Sue Ann Ehmann and mail to 1720 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, Va., 24133.

Music Festivals

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews, foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

JUNETEENTH

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative will present Juneteenth 2023 Community Day: “Looking Back and Moving Forward” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St., Martinsville. It will feature performances by The Spiritual Seven, The Turn It Up Band, The Souls of Beauty Dancers and the MHC Elite Prancerettes, a family-friendly DJ, bounce houses and food and retail vendors. Admission is free.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

FAIR

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

BOOKS

The Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Summer Reading Program kick-off will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stone Hall Gym at Patrick & Henry Community College. The theme of this year’s program is “All Together Now.” The program goes beyond books and invites residents to explore and discover all of the exciting programs, activities and resources — including books — the library system has. Register for the program by June 5 at https://brrl.beanstack.org/reader365 or in person at any branch. There will be prizes for the categories of Pre-School, School Age, Teens and Adults.

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County Is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The local open-entry art exhibit “Expressions 2023” is on at Piedmont Arts.