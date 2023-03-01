Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

Technology

The Dalton IDEA Center and the Patrick County Fab Lab in Stuart, both part of Patrick & Henry Community College, will offer two classes to the public:

3D Doodler Pen: pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11; $15

Introduction to 3D Printing: Covered topics include safety, operations, software, materials, and project design best practices. Upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects. No prior 3D printing experience or technical knowledge needed. Tuesdays, March 14 through April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $104

Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

FAST TRACK

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show will be held at the Clocktower. VIP Business Night, which is by invitation only, will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. The trade show will be open to the public from 4-7 Wednesday, March 8.

SHOWS

TheatreWorks Community Players presents “Driving Miss Daisy” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St. in Martinsville. The play highlights the experiences of Hoke, Daisy and Boolie over several decades starting in 1948. Prejudices are brought to light and views are re-examined as the characters’ lives intertwine. Tickets are $15 at twcp.net and at the door.

Riddick Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Riddick Dance is a contemporary African American dance company featuring a broad repertory, expressive movement and a fusion of dance styles. Riddick will perform three pieces: Limerick of Our Souls, ONE and The King Project. A reception will begin at 6:30 pm with the performance starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $20 at piedmontarts.org.

Synetic Theatre will perform a wordless adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Martinsville High School auditorium. The play tells the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, poet and soldier, as he teams up with his friend Christian to try and win the heart of a woman they both love, Roxane. Tickets are available at piedmontarts.org at $5 for students, $20 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Art by students from Carlisle Lower School, Mt. Olivet Elementary and G.W. Carver Elementary will be on display through Friday in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception was held for exhibiting students and their families will be held from Tuesday at the museum. Curated by Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County, the Foster Gallery is an important part of Piedmont Arts’ community programming, encouraging young people to participate in the arts and giving the public the opportunity to experience the wealth of talent in the area.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting such as “Cabin at Stream,” the topic of the Thursday class, and “Hidden Stream,” the topic of the April 6 class. All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

Spencer Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt Class from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Price varies by size of project: 24 by 24 inches, $65; 36 by 36 inches, $85; 12 by 36 inches, $75 and 2 12 by 12 inches, $80. Register at 276-957-5757 by March 10. All supplies will be provided and the theme will be spring, Mother’s Day, summer or single letter monogram.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (next one March 14) at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners will host their annual Master Your Garden Symposium on Saturday, March 11, staring at 9 a.m. (doors open at 8), at the Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart campus. The speaker will be author and television host Patrick McMillan, who is well known for his PBS television series “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan.” Topics will cover “Underutilized Natives” and “Gardening For the Senses.” Registration is $10. Mail a check or money order payable to PCVCE to Master Your Garden, c/o Glenda Cobbler, 932 Palmetto School Road, Stuart, Va., 24171, along with your name, address and contact information

BOOKS

The Reynolds’ Homestead will host an event to celebrate the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. It will feature snacks, activities and photo props. During the event information will be shared about the free monthly children’s book delivery program, the Patrick County Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Admission is $5.

PROM NIGHT

Infinity Acres and other volunteer groups and individuals will host Prom Night, for adults with disabilities, from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attendees will be given red carpet treatment with food, drinks, music, dancing, swag bags, pictures and crowns. To participate either as an attendee or as a volunteer to help throw this big party, visit www.infinityacres.com.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Oldskool. Woody Powers and Midnite Express will perform on March 10.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, March 10, will feature Travis Frye and Blue Mountain. Admission is $5, and concessions will be sold. The music will start at 6:15 p.m. The center is at 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. The season opener featured Yarn and The Jared Stout Band. Upcoming shows will be:

Concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson, 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, March 17, New College Institute.

The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Bassett Historical Center. The band, dedicated to preserving true and real bluegrass music, was founded in 1999 by Johnny Johnson. They have been featured on national television including PBS, RFDTV and Blue Highways TV, as well as on radio broadcasts and the internet. They also perform an original new song at just about every show. Their concert will be free and open to the public.

NATURE

All Virginia State Park full-service campgrounds with bathhouses will open on Friday and remain open through the first Monday in December. That includes Fairy Stone State Park in the Henry/Patrick County area. Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River State Parks are open year-round. Due to a campground renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1.

Dan River Basin Association will hold its First Saturday Outing from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be a 2.5-mile natural surface hike, starting from Rockingham Community College, NC Hwy 65, Wentworth, N.C.

EASTER

The Harvest Youth Board will host Books & Bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. It will feature Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. April 1 is the rain date.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUMS

Piedmont Arts‘ current exhibits are: “Hanging Tree Guitars;” paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton; “The World Beside the Rails,” with photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall. The exhibits will run through March 18.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This special exhibit reveals a vivid picture of what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like—is set to open at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville.

An Opening Reception for new exhibits at Piedmont Arts will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The new exhibits will be “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.