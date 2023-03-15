Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

Theater

The Magna Vista High School Theater Department will present “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The show features Sherrie, “just a small town girl” and Drew, “just a city boy,” navigating the search to live out their dreams. Only rock music of the legendary 1980s bands can lead them to discover that the dreams you come in with may not be the dreams you leave with. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Interested in joining TheatreWorks’s volunteer crew? Learn all about it during TheatreWorks Community Players’ Volunteer Open House, from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.

BOOKS

The Made in Martinsville store at 105 East Main St. in uptown will have a “Meet the Author” session from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. It will feature Bonnie Turner, author of “The Eyes of Freya;” Joseph Lovell, author of “Echoes of Sandy Creek;” Pam Cobler, author of “Manners Matter;” and E. Gale Buck, the author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share Your Life Without Expectation.”

SHOWS

Riddick Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Riddick Dance is a contemporary African American dance company featuring a broad repertory, expressive movement and a fusion of dance styles. Riddick will perform three pieces: Limerick of Our Souls, ONE and The King Project. A reception will begin at 6:30 pm with the performance starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $20 at piedmontarts.org.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Genie Elgin will lead students step-by-step to create a painting of a cross at sunrise with Easter lilies. The class will be held at 10 a.m. April 1 at Mica Road Baptist Church. The cost is $25. Register to 276-224-0029.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting. The topic of the April 6 class is “Hidden Stream.” All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, will hold a free plant & seed swap from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, in its 1800 farm museum under the Leo Scott Pavilion. It’s not necessary to bring anything to attend. There will be some items for sale. Those bringing seeds are asked to label their seed packets.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Oldskool. Next bands are: Silver Eagles, March 24; Oldskool on Saturday, March 25, in a special fundraiser for the Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; and Jus’ Cauz on March 31.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. The season opener featured Yarn and The Jared Stout Band. Upcoming shows will be:

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band, 7 p.m. Friday, New College Institute.

The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Bassett Historical Center. The band, dedicated to preserving true and real bluegrass music, was founded in 1999 by Johnny Johnson. They have been featured on national television including PBS, RFDTV and Blue Highways TV, as well as on radio broadcasts and the internet. They also perform an original new song at just about every show. Their concert will be free and open to the public.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will host the Opening Night of its Uptown First Friday Series 2023 from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Scuffle Hill Brewing will sell beer, and Hugo’s will sell food. The League of Ordinary Gentlemen will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Music Festivals

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont.Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees plus

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be .U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and and foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

EASTER

The Harvest Youth Board will host Books & Bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. It will feature Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. April 1 is the rain date.

HISTORY

The program “On the Origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, Virginia” will be presented from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St., by the MHC Historical Center.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUMS

Piedmont Arts‘ current exhibits are: “Hanging Tree Guitars;” paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton; “The World Beside the Rails,” with photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall. The exhibits will run through March 18.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This special exhibit reveals a vivid picture of what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like—is set to open at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville.

An Opening Reception for new exhibits at Piedmont Arts will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The new exhibits will be “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.