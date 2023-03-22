Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

Interested in joining TheatreWorks’s volunteer crew? Learn all about it during TheatreWorks Community Players’ Volunteer Open House, from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.

The Patrick & Henry Community College Patriot Players will present “Matilda: The Musical” at 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16 and 23. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

FESTIVALS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. It will feature the Spencer-Penn BBQ Contest, cruise-In, Pig Pattie Bingo, “Barnival,” craft and vendor booths, concessions, and more. Admission is free, and the food sales start at 11 a.m. This is a cash only event.

Registration now is on for Oktoberfest 2023. The annual uptown Martinsville festival will be held Oct. 7. Spaces cost $30 before June 29 and $10 more afterward. Uptown businesses that want to put out tables or a booth may do that in front of their buildings for free as long as they register before June 29. For information on how to register as a vendor, call the MHC Chamber of Commerce at 276-632-5688.

BOOKS

The Made in Martinsville store at 105 East Main St. in uptown will have a “Meet the Author” session from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. It will feature Bonnie Turner, author of “The Eyes of Freya;” Joseph Lovell, author of “Echoes of Sandy Creek;” Pam Cobler, author of “Manners Matter;” and E. Gale Buck, the author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share Your Life Without Expectation.”

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Genie Elgin will lead students step-by-step to create a painting of a cross at sunrise with Easter lilies. The class will be held at 10 a.m. April 1 at Mica Road Baptist Church. The cost is $25. Register to 276-224-0029.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting. The topic of the April 6 class is “Hidden Stream.” All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted in Martinsville 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This year’s Historic Garden Week Tour will highlight 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road with a theme of Southern Charm in Bloom. The tour headquarters is Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or in person at Piedmont Arts and $35 day of the event at Piedmont Arts. Tickets include admission to the four homes, a pollinator garden at 209 Starling Avenue, Piedmont Arts and the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 207 Starling Avenue.

EARTH DAY

Piedmont Arts celebrates Earth Day Family Day with fun for the entire family. The event is free and will feature facepainting, games and crafts with the Piedmont Arts’ Teen Arts Council at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Gravely-Lester Art Garden. It is sponsored by Sovah Health and Carter Bank & Trust.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Silver Eagles. A special fundraiser Saturday night for the Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad will feature Oldskool. Jus’ Cauz will perform on March 31.

The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center. The band, dedicated to preserving true and real bluegrass music, was founded in 1999 by Johnny Johnson. They have been featured on national television including PBS, RFDTV and Blue Highways TV, as well as on radio broadcasts and the internet. They also perform an original new song at just about every show. Their concert will be free and open to the public.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will host the Opening Night of its Uptown First Friday Series 2023 from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Scuffle Hill Brewing will sell beer, and Hugo’s will sell food. The League of Ordinary Gentlemen will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Music Night at Spencer Penn on Friday, April 14, will feature New River Line. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:15. Admission is $5.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont.Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees plus

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be .U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and and foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

EASTER

The Harvest Youth Board will host Books & Bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. It will feature Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. April 1 is the rain date.

The Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, will host an Easter egg hunt and other activities on Saturday, April 1. Starting at 2 p.m. children will be checked in and get drawings for prize tickets, and the egg hunt will start at 3. The Easter Bunny will be there, as well as firetrucks. Safe Surfin’ will provide free ID kits.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will hold a cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, with vendors, an Easter egg hunt, free food and a bouncy house.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

An Opening Reception for new exhibits at Piedmont Arts will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The new exhibits will be “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.