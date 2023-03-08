Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

Theater

TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for “The Play that Goes Wrong” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Audition materials will be provided. They are looking for actors in their 20s and 30s.

Interested in joining TheatreWorks’s volunteer crew? Learn all about it during TheatreWorks Community Players’ Volunteer Open House, from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.

Technology

The Dalton IDEA Center and the Patrick County Fab Lab in Stuart, both part of Patrick & Henry Community College, will offer two classes to the public:

3D Doodler Pen: pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; $15

Introduction to 3D Printing: Covered topics include safety, operations, software, materials, and project design best practices. Upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the 3D printers for their own projects. No prior 3D printing experience or technical knowledge needed. Tuesdays, March 14 through April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $104

Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

BOOKS

The Made in Martinsville store on Main Street in uptown will have a “Meet the Author” session from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. It will feature the authors of “The Eyes of Freya” and “Echoes of Sandy Creek” and E. Gale Buck, the author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share Your Life Without Expectation.”

FAST TRACK

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track Trade Show, where businesses highlight their products and services (and many give away goodies and hold contests) is being held at the Clocktower. The Trade Show will be open to the public from 4-7 tonight.

SHOWS

Riddick Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave. Riddick Dance is a contemporary African American dance company featuring a broad repertory, expressive movement and a fusion of dance styles. Riddick will perform three pieces: Limerick of Our Souls, ONE and The King Project. A reception will begin at 6:30 pm with the performance starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $20 at piedmontarts.org.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Axton Crafters will work on projects Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., at the Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of Easter projects — porch sign, wreath, centerpiece, bunny board, address sign and bunny and chick, for example, will be available, with supply kits ranging in price from $5 to $40. A Cricut class will be offered at 2 p.m. for $30; bring your Cricut and laptop.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting. The topic of the April 6 class is “Hidden Stream.” All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org.

Spencer Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt Class from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Price varies by size of project: 24 by 24 inches, $65; 36 by 36 inches, $85; 12 by 36 inches, $75 and 2 12 by 12 inches, $80. Register at 276-957-5757 by Friday. All supplies will be provided and the theme will be spring, Mother’s Day, summer or single letter monogram.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (next one March 14) at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners will host their annual Master Your Garden Symposium on Saturday, staring at 9 a.m. (doors open at 8), at the Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart campus. The speaker will be author and television host Patrick McMillan, who is well known for his PBS television series “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan.” Topics will cover “Underutilized Natives” and “Gardening For the Senses.” Registration is $10.

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is offering the workshop “Memory Garden Planter” — in which you use a pair of closed-toed shoes of someone who means or has meant a lot to you as a planter. How unusual and unexpected! Register for the workshop you’d like to take—it’s free, but you must bring the shoes. Each workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m.:

March 14, Ridgeway: 276-956-1828

March 15, Collinsville: 276-647-1112

March 16, Patrick County, 276-694-3352

March 17, Bassett, 276-629-2426

March 18, Martinsville, 276-403-5430

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, will hold a free plant & seed swap from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, in its 1800 farm museum under the Leo Scott Pavilion. It’s not necessary to bring anything to attend. There will be some items for sale. Those bringing seeds are asked to label their seed packets.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Woody Powers and Midnite Express . Next bands are: Oldskool, March 17; Silver Eagles, March 24; Oldskool on Saturday, March 25, in a special fundraiser for the Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad; and Jus’ Cauz on March 31.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday will feature Travis Frye and Blue Mountain. Admission is $5, and concessions will be sold. The music will start at 6:15 p.m. The center is at 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer.

The Rives on the Road concert series is by Rooster Walk. The season opener featured Yarn and The Jared Stout Band. The concert and storytelling session celebrating the late Doc Watson which would have been held Saturday in Bassett has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. The next concert will be Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band at 7 p.m. March 17 at New College Institute.

The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Bassett Historical Center. The band, dedicated to preserving true and real bluegrass music, was founded in 1999 by Johnny Johnson. They have been featured on national television including PBS, RFDTV and Blue Highways TV, as well as on radio broadcasts and the internet. They also perform an original new song at just about every show. Their concert will be free and open to the public.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will host the Opening Night of its Uptown First Friday Series 2023 from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Scuffle Hill Brewing will sell beer, and Hugo’s will sell food. The League of Ordinary Gentlemen will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Music Festivals

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont.Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees plus

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be .U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and and foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others.

EASTER

The Harvest Youth Board will host Books & Bunnies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. It will feature Easter egg hunt, interactive activities, food trucks and books. April 1 is the rain date.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society celebrates Women’s History Month with its “Power in Pearls: An Afternoon Tea at One Starling” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at One Starling, 1 Starling Ave. The event will feature tea, sherry, mimosas, music and traditional English refreshments by British native and chef Janet Ashby. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling 276-403-5361 or visiting the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum

The program “On the Origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, Virginia” will be presented from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St., by the MHC Historical Center.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUMS

Piedmont Arts‘ current exhibits are: “Hanging Tree Guitars;” paintings by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton (1965-2022), a nationally recognized artist from Axton; “The World Beside the Rails,” with photographs by Richmond native Robert Wright Forsyth IV (1952-2021); and photographs by Rocky Wall. The exhibits will run through March 18.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This special exhibit reveals a vivid picture of what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like—is set to open at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) in Martinsville.

An Opening Reception for new exhibits at Piedmont Arts will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The new exhibits will be “Once and Again: Alterations” by Susan Lenz; “Identity, Stories, Connections” by Linda Starr and works by Lisa Garrett in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.