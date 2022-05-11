Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, May 11

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

The Patriot Players will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 and at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets will be available for purchase through www.phccpatriotplayers.com and at the door.

Magna Vista High School will present “Puffs,” a Harry Potter-style play, at 7 p.m. May 20 and 21. The cast is Landon George, Taylor Holland, William Ortega, Kennedy Coleman, Lorelei Edmonds, Lauralee Robinson, Owen Amos, MacKenzie Morrison, Briana Tatum, TiQuise Fitzgerald, Danielle Agnew and Maeve McCullouch. Making it all happen, behind the scenes, are Bryan Dunn, Mallory Burton, Petra Balderas, Damian Lovette, Racheal Jones, Olivia Reeves, Madison Willard, Bryan Hird and Trinity Aldrich. Tickets are $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.

Piedmont Arts will host a “Bus to Broadway: Hamilton” on Thursday, June 2, to see “Hamilton” at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The show is the story of America then, told by America now. It takes the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and sets it to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Attendees may bring their own food and drink with them to have on the bus or order boxed dinners for $10 each. The bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance. Tickets cost $155 and are available at PiedmontArts.org.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Patrick & Henry Community College is holding classes in paper-crafting at the Dalton IDEA Center. They are: Drip paintings, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, May 16 & 23 ($25); Rubber stamps, 6:30-7:30 May 18 ($15); Ink Creatings, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 15 ($15). To register, visit ph.augusoft.net or email 656-5461.

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts (May 24, June 14 and 28). Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

The drop-off time for entries in Piedmont Arts’ Expressions 2022 exhibit is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum. “Expressions” is open-entry. Up to two pieces of art, completed in the last 3 years and not previously shown in Expressions, may be submitted per artist. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show. Entry forms are at piedmontarts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 28-July 29.

The Knitting with Fern + Friends class at Piedmont Arts is running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in May, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are three levels of classes at a cost of $40 per class or $110 for the series. For details and tickets, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 632-3221.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. Dates are Thursday, June 2 and Thursday, July 7. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

MUSIC

Woody Powers and Midnite Express will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Next will be Oldskool on May 20, and Silver Eagles on May 27. For more information, call 732-5398.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers will perform for Music Night at Spencer-Penn (475 Spencer-Penn Road) at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5, and concessions will be available.

The Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. DJ What! (Kasey Lucas) will play music, and card games will be played. Admission is $5, which includes refreshments.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

SHOW

Rudy’s Girl Media is looking for small business people to feature in the second season of its series “Hometown Hustle.” Each 22-minute episode focuses on a local proprietor and the challenges he or she has faced in business. Season 2 of the feel-good series will include 10 22-minute episodes that feature small businesses from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County and Brunswick County.

To suggest a business or for information on sponsorship, visit www.HometownHustle.tv. Filming will begin in summer.

See the current series of “Hometown Hustle” on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” will open May 28 and run through July 29. Its opening reception and awards program will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3; RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.