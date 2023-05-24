Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

Book signing

The Rev. Jimmie Hawkins will be in town Saturday for a discussion and book-signing on his new book, “Unbroken and Unbowed: A History of Black Protest in America.” The book was released in February 2022 by Westminster John Knox Press. Hawkins is the director of the Presbyterian Church USA Office of Public Witness.

“We know about Nat Turner and a few slave revolts, but there were over 250 slave revolts in the United States, and historians have basically written off slave (ship) mutinies, but there were over 200 slave (ship) mutinies,” Hawkins told Darla Carter of Presbyterian News Service (Feb. 18, 2022, presbyterianmission.org). “As a matter of fact, they had to take out insurance on slave ships because there was no guarantee it would reach its shore.”

The 362-page book also looks at modern protests and controversies, such as Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem.

Hawkins will be at Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St., from 3-5 p.m. Saturday for the book. He also will speak during the church’s regular 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

Sandi Hite will teach a flower arranging class at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $45. Register by calling 276-957-5757.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. Registration is not required; just show up. Upcoming programs will be: “Berries,” June 3; “Plant Propagation,” “Composting and Drip Irrigation,” July 15; “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” Aug. 12; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Silver Eagles.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum holds First Friday open mic sessions, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Programs will be: June 2, “Welcome to Summer” with Forrest Taylor; July 7, “Red, White, & Brew” with the Elena Flores Duo; Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; and Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Musical acts will be: June 2, Slick Jr & the Reactors; July 7, Striking Copper; and Aug. 4, The Isaac Hadden Project.

The Alma Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Lester-Gravely Art Garden by Piedmont Arts. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; the museum will provide refreshments. This event will also feature the official ribbon cutting for the Piedmont Arts’ Pollinator Path. In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at Piedmont Arts.

Infinity Acres Ranch host the Pond Concert Series at 7 p.m. on a Saturday each month of the summer ending in August, with a new band each performance, at 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway. It costs $10 at the gate, Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and a food truck and concessions will be available each time and a campfire will be lit. Music acts will be: Above the Frey on June 24, band TBA on July 22 and Just Us on Aug. 17.

Music Festivals

Dominion Valley Park will host gospel music Friday through Sunday. Bands will be: Friday, The Inspirations, Chuck Wagon Gang and Gospel Harmony Band; Saturday, Ivan Parker, The Harvesters Quartet and The Churchmen; and Sunday, music by the Beaching Family with the message by Curt Ashley. On-site camping is available. For more information, visit dominionvalleyllc.com.

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May Thursday through Sunday at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont. Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees.

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews, foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

JUNETEENTH

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative will present Juneteenth 2023 Community Day: “Looking Back and Moving Forward” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St., Martinsville. It will feature an African dance group, a family-friendly DJ, bounce houses and food and retail vendors. Admission is free.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

FAIRS

The Infinity Acres Ranch 6th Annual Spring Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 3 at Infinity Acres, 136 Joppa Road, rain or shine. Animals, music and vendors will be present. Admission is $5 and kids activity bands will be $4.

The Henry County Fair will be held Sept. 20-23 at the Martinsville Speedway.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County Is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The local open-entry art exhibit “Expressions 2023” at Piedmont Arts will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. The museum will accept entries for “Expressions” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.