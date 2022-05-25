Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, May 25

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

MEMORIAL DAY

SFC (Ret. Army) Sean A. Morrison is the guest speaker for the Veterans Service Organization’s Annual Memorial Day Service, which will be held at noon Monday at Roselawn Burial Park.

The General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center at 2 p.m. Monday.

CULTURES

New College Institute will present Cultural Showcases on today and Thursday celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage and Jewish American Heritage. On May 25, NCI staff member Chris Niblett will speak in honor of AAPI. On May 26 NCI will host an exhibit honoring Jewish American Heritage Month. Both events will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Baldwin Building Lecture Hall, and will feature educational presentations, music and dance.

THEATER

Piedmont Arts will host a “Bus to Broadway: Hamilton” on Thursday to see “Hamilton” at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The show is the story of America then, told by America now. It takes the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and sets it to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Attendees may bring their own food and drink with them to have on the bus or order boxed dinners for $10 each. The bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance. Tickets cost $155 and are available at PiedmontArts.org.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership has started a “Third Thursdays in Uptown,” to be held, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre. Each one will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with food trucks. DJ WHAT (Kasey Lucas) will play music from 5-9 p.m., and Mountain Valley Brewing will sell beer from 5-8:30 p.m. Food trucks include Daddy Q’s BBQ and Country Cuisine, Palumbo’s Hoagie House and Tammy’s Grill. Bring your own chairs.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Patrick & Henry Community College is holding classes in paper-crafting at the Dalton IDEA Center The final one is Ink Creations, 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 15 ($15). To register, visit ph.augusoft.net or email 656-5461.

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every other Tuesday at Piedmont Arts (June 14 and 28). Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

Naomi Hodge-Muse will teach Bob Ross techniques painting classes at Piedmont Arts. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at $85 each. Dates are Thursday, June 2 and Thursday, July 7. Register at PiedmontArts.org.

MUSIC

Silver Eagles will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. For more information, call 732-5398.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held Thursday through Sunday. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

SHOW

Rudy’s Girl Media is looking for small business people to feature in the second season of its series “Hometown Hustle.” Each 22-minute episode focuses on a local proprietor and the challenges he or she has faced in business. Season 2 of the feel-good series will include 10 22-minute episodes that feature small businesses from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County and Brunswick County.

To suggest a business or for information on sponsorship, visit www.HometownHustle.tv. Filming will begin in summer.

See the current series of “Hometown Hustle” on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

New College Institute through Tuesday has on display a poster version of the exhibition “I Want the Wide American Earth: An Asian Pacific American Story,” compliments of The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and teacher resources by Teaching Tolerance. SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington D.C. for more than 65 years. SITES connects Americans to their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play.

Piedmont Arts’ annual open-entry exhibit “Expressions” will open Saturday and run through July 29. Its opening reception and awards program will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3; RSVP by Tuesday at PiedmontArts.org.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.