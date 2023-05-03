Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 online at www.twcp.net or at the door.

Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy presents “Shrek The Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit our.show/mcpsshrekjr.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches Bob Ross Technique painting classes one Thursday a month, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Piedmont Arts. She provides step-by-step instruction in painting. The topic Thursday’s class is “Secluded Beach.” All supplies are provided; just bring a roll of paper towels. The cost is $85 ($10 discount for members). To register, visit www.piedmontarts.org. The next class, on June 1, is “Blue River.”

Aleen Wilson of Gallery 22 will present an introductory workshop on stained glass on Saturday, May 20, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The class, for students 13 and older, will focus on foiling and soldering pre-cut pieces to make stained-glass suncatchers. The cost is $45, with all supplies included; call 276-957-5757 for the time and to register by May 11.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5.

The Spencer-Penn Centre hosts monthly barn quilt classes. The class on Sunday, May 21, from noon to 4 p.m., will offer two choices of theme: July 4th and back-to-school. Other classes (dates to be announced later) will feature fall and Halloween (June) and Thanksgiving and Christmas (July). The cost depends on the size of the craft: 24-inch-square, $65; 36-inch-square, $85; 12 by 36 inches, $75; 12-inch-square exterior kit, $40. For more information and registration, call the center at 276-957-5757 or email spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Sandi Hite will teach a flower arranging class at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $45. Register by calling 276-957-5757.

The Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. and the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

GARDENING

The Patrick County Master Gardeners offer a series of free monthly garden workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. at their Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. “Raised Beds, Containers, Bags and Companion Planting” will be offered on May 13. Registration is not required; just show up. Other programs will be: “Berries,” June 3; “Plant Propagation,” “Composting and Drip Irrigation,” July 15; “Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” Aug. 12; “Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs,” Sept. 9; “Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees,” Oct. 7; “Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic,” Nov. 4.

MUSIC

The Cascade School Community Center and Dance is held Fridays, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the old school at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, and admission is $8. This Friday’s band will be Oldskool. Upcoming bands will be: May 12, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; May 19, Oldskool; May 26, Silver Eagles.

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will hold a First Friday open mic session and musicians Above the Fray on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. at the center, 1 E. Main St. (former county courthouse). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bring lawn chairs. Then, on Saturday, “Sounds on the Square: Opening Night 2.0 with The League of Ordinary Gentlemen” will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. (the band will start at 7). This band plays hits from the 1970s on up. Other programs will be: June 2, “Welcome to Summer” with Forrest Taylor; July 7, “Red, White, & Brew” with the Elena Flores Duo; Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke; Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann; Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio.

One Family Productions hosts the First Friday Summer Jam Series at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion in Stuart. The series features regional musical acts, food trucks and breweries. Musical acts will be: May 5, Liv Sloan & the Diehards; June 2, Slick Jr & the Reactors; July 7, Striking Copper; and Aug. 4, The Isaac Hadden Project.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers will be the band for Music Night at Spencer-Penn on May 12. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the band will take the stage at 6:15. Admission costs $5, and concessions will be available.

Music Festivals

The Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival will be held May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. The several dozen bands include Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Marshall Tucker Band, Josh Shilling, TC Carter Band, Sanctum Sully, P&HCC Jazz and Pirates of the Piedmont.Tickets range in price from $14 to $625 (which includes camping including tent and equipment already set up); VIP ticket at $550 which could be accompanied by the VIP Glamping Canvas Tent package at $1,799 plus taxes and fees plus

Beach Music Festival 2023 will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, and is sponsored by SRC Productions (Rotary Club of Stuart). Performing bands will be .U.B.U the Band, The Konnection, Black Water, Gary Lower and Smokin’ Hot, Cat5 Band, Jim Quick and Coastline and Chairmen of the Board. Tickets range in price from $17 to $106.

Front Porch Fest by One Family Productions will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. It will feature more than 30 bands, children’s activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and and foods and more. Proceeds from this event are donated to local charities such as the Patrick County Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County and others. A Work/Play Weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m., at Spirit Haven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

HISTORY

Historian and genealogist Truman Adkins will present the program “A Disappeared Creek: The Stories of Jack Fountain’s Spring Branch” at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Historical Henry County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St. The stream runs under the Village of Martinsville (former Liberty Fair Mall). It is named after a freedman whom Adkins believes was teh first Black person to buy real estate in Henry County. The presentation also will include the Lester Airport, the Fair and the mall, and how the land changed from a hollow to what it is today.

BOOKS

The Second Annual Martinsville-Henry County Is for Book Lovers will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Trivia games, a dinner with authors and a silent auction will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15; tickets are required for admission. A storybook carnival, book signing and craft & food vendors will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16. Attending authors will be A.E. Wasp, Betsy Ashton, Cindy W. Hollingsworth, Edward Di Gangi, E. Gale Buck, Ester Lopez, Heather Weidner, Joseph P. Lovell, Kathryn Louise Wood, Lisa Dodson, Lori Welch Wilson, Martha Smith, Mary Clark Dalton, Miski Harris, Mollie Cox Bryan, Nancy Naigle and Pam Cobler. For information: kbscott2021@gmail.com.

MUSEUMS

“Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” is on display at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The local open-entry art exhibit “Expressions 2023” at Piedmont Arts will accept artwork on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibit will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.