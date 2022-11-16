Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, November 16

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

CRAFT SHOW

The Bassett Band Boosters’ Annual Fall Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Bassett High School. Admission costs $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

COOKING

Mountain Valley Brewing (4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton) will host the Fifth Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Admission is $5 or five cans of food, and all admissions collections will be given to The Community Storehouse to help with holiday needs in the area. To compete, the entry fee is $25; cash prizes will be given for first and second places. For registration information, visit www.mountainvalleybrewing.co

FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed Fall Into Winter Fest.

Christmas Parades

The 2022 Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, with a “pre-show” starting at 4:30 in front of Martin Plaza. The theme of the parade will be “Christmas in Motion,” and the sponsor is Crown Holdings. Star News is the coordinator of the parade. For information on entering the parade or creating a float, call Jessica Benfield at 276-656-3900 or visit facebook.com/mhcparade.

The Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the heart of Ridgeway.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject in December is snowy mountains beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80.

Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following themes: Nov. 15, Thanksgiving; and Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates Nov. 8 and 22 and Dec. 13 and 27.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

“A Beautifully Broken Virginia” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday is a unique photographic journey through beautifully decaying rural places, by photographer John Plashal. It is part of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Statewide Program. Admission is a suggested donation of $20.

CHRISTMAS

The Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Martinsville High School auditorium, sponsored by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley conducts the Holiday Pops. Non-perishable foods for Grace Network will be collected in the lobby. Admission costs range from $5 to $25 at PiedmontArts.org.

A Seasonal Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum (former Henry County courthouse).

The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present “Ring In The Joy of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at First United Methodist Church in Martinsville.

MUSIC

The HJDB Event Center (former Bassett High School) will host a fundraising concert by Jus Cauz from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Half the proceeds will benefit the Henry County Food Pantry. Admission costs $8, and concessions will be available.

Music in the Box will present Wild Ponies — Doug and Telisha Williams — on Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.twcp.net. The performance will be held in the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street.

Rooster Walk presents Rives on the Road at the Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. The event will feature Big Daddy Love and members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy who will perform two sets of Grateful Dead music. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert on Dec. 12.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will present “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” by Jarred Marlowe at 3 p.m. Sunday.