Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, November 2

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

VETERANS

The American Legion Annual Veterans Day Banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Order tickets ($25) by calling 276-340-5169.

A Veterans Day program hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center. During the program the 2022 Outstanding Military Veteran Award will be presented.

CRAFT SHOW

Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead will hold its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12.

This year’s event will feature a wide variety of items, including handmade soaps, fused glass art, wooden jewelry and other accessories, children’s books, wreaths, clothing, essential oil products, candles, local honey, fruit wines, and more. Snacks and refreshments will be for sale.

Vendor applications are still open. For more information, visit reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/specialevents or call 276-694-7181.

Christmas Parade

The 2022 Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, with a “pre-show” starting at 4:30 in front of Martin Plaza. The theme of the parade will be “Christmas in Motion,” and the sponsor is Crown Holdings. Star News is the coordinator of the parade. For information on entering the parade or creating a float, call Jessica Benfield at 276-656-3900 or visit facebook.com/mhcparade.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

An opening reception for Piedmont Arts‘ new exhibits will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the museum. Ann Nichols will perform music, and complimentary light refreshments and wine will be served. The new exhibits will be “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject on Nov. 10 is a snowy mountain beyond a lake; and in December, another snowy mountain beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80.

Jennifer Reis will teach “Mini Art Quilt Class” at 1 p.m. Saturday, for ages 12 to adult, at Piedmont Arts. The workshop will cover basic and advanced hand-worked art quilting techniques, teaching non-traditional methods of quilting, appliqué, embroidery and embellishing. Using techniques such as raw appliqué, embroidery, and embellishing with shi-sha mirrors, beads and found objects, students will create an individually designed embellished textile mini artwork. All supplies provided. The cost is $60; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Lisa Martin will teach a paint-and-sip style “Fall Barn Quilt Class” at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Piedmont Arts, for ages 12 to adult. No experience is necessary; bring snacks and wine. Design options are Autumn Star, Autumn Leaf 2, Mariners Compass Gold, Hunting Goals, Trophy Buck, Orange Maple Leaf and Big Owl. The cost is $40; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following themes: Nov. 15, Thanksgiving; and Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates Nov. 8 and 22 and Dec. 13 and 27.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

“A Beautifully Broken Virginia” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 is a unique photographic journey through beautifully decaying rural places, by photographer John Plashal. It is part of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Statewide Program. Admission is a suggested donation of $20.

MUSIC

Bullet Band will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands will be Woody Powers and Midnite Express, Nov. 11, and Oldskool on Nov. 18. There will be no dance the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“An Evening of Music & Dinosaurs” will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Will Overman and Grayson Jenkins will perform. Tickets cost $15 at vmnh.net.

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Black Box Theatre. Tickets cost $10.

Music in the Box will present Wild Ponies — Doug and Telisha Williams — on Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.twcp.net. The performance will be held in the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street.

Rooster Walk presents Rives on the Road at the Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. The event will feature Big Daddy Love and members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy who will perform two sets of Grateful Dead music. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert on Dec. 12.

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will present “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” at 3 p.m. Nov. 20. A Seasonal Concert will be held on Dec. 4.