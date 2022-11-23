Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, November 23

FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed Fall Into Winter Fest.

Parades

The Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the heart of Ridgeway.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject in December is snowy mountains beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80.

Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following theme: Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

A barn quilt class will be offered at noon Sunday, Dec. 11, a the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided, and the cost depends on the size of the craft: $75 for 12 by 36 inches; $65 for 24-inch square; and $85 for 36-inch square. To register, call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Dec. 13 and 27.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

MOVIE

A benefit screening of Myron Smith’s locally made movie “39 Ghosts” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hollywood Cinema. Admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets can be purchased in advance at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.

CHRISTMAS

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have organist Spencer Kroger playing Christmas music on Wednesdays during Advent from noon to 12:30 p.m. (Nov. 30 through Dec. 21).

The lighting of Piedmont Arts’ Art Garden Christmas Tree, created by Ian Hogg 0f 3,000 lights, will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Market and Mulberry. The Martinsville High School Band will perform, Santa Claus will visit and candy canes and hot chocolate will be served.

The Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

The Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Martinsville High School auditorium, sponsored by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley conducts the Holiday Pops. Non-perishable foods for Grace Network will be collected in the lobby. Admission costs range from $5 to $25 at