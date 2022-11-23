Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, November 23

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.
Theater
The Patriot Players’ “Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue” will continue for two more nights only: Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. It features the cast of Bridgette Burnette, Mallory Burton, Rebecca Crabtree, Stacey Davis, Ashley Diaz, Gabe Divers, Valeria Edwards, Kim Everhart, Sarah Foley, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Max Hall, Janeka Hairston, Kim Hairston, Lacey Harbour, Caroline Kirby, Brian Lane, Brian Seay, Linda Via, Pam Wall, Sam Wall and Morgan Young. Joining them are the Ray Hollingsworth Dance and Arts Studio Senior Performance Company: Abby Branson, Bailey Hendricks, Abby Jones, Keegan Jones, Bella Grace Light, De’Miya Martin, Kendall Sapp, Lillie Cate Sapp, Dylan Spencer and Hailey Walker. Advance tickets are $15 at phccpatriotplayers.square.site, and tickets at the door cost $20.
People are also reading…
COOKING
Mountain Valley Brewing (4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton) will host the Fifth Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 or five cans of food, and all admissions collections will be given to The Community Storehouse to help with holiday needs in the area. To compete, the entry fee is $25; cash prizes will be given for first and second places. For registration information, visit www.mountainvalleybrewing.com. FESTIVALS Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed Fall Into Winter Fest. Parades The Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the heart of Ridgeway. ARTS AND CRAFTS Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades. Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject in December is snowy mountains beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80. Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following theme: Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. A barn quilt class will be offered at noon Sunday, Dec. 11, a the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided, and the cost depends on the size of the craft: $75 for 12 by 36 inches; $65 for 24-inch square; and $85 for 36-inch square. To register, call 276-957-5757. The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Dec. 13 and 27. A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free. MOVIE A benefit screening of Myron Smith’s locally made movie “39 Ghosts” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hollywood Cinema. Admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets can be purchased in advance at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976. CHRISTMAS First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have organist Spencer Kroger playing Christmas music on Wednesdays during Advent from noon to 12:30 p.m. (Nov. 30 through Dec. 21). The lighting of Piedmont Arts’ Art Garden Christmas Tree, created by Ian Hogg 0f 3,000 lights, will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Market and Mulberry. The Martinsville High School Band will perform, Santa Claus will visit and candy canes and hot chocolate will be served. The Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St. The Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Martinsville High School auditorium, sponsored by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley conducts the Holiday Pops. Non-perishable foods for Grace Network will be collected in the lobby. Admission costs range from $5 to $25 at
FESTIVALS
Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed Fall Into Winter Fest.
Parades
The Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the heart of Ridgeway.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.
Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject in December is snowy mountains beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80.
Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following theme: Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.
A barn quilt class will be offered at noon Sunday, Dec. 11, a the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided, and the cost depends on the size of the craft: $75 for 12 by 36 inches; $65 for 24-inch square; and $85 for 36-inch square. To register, call 276-957-5757.
The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Dec. 13 and 27.
A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.
MOVIE
A benefit screening of Myron Smith’s locally made movie “39 Ghosts” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hollywood Cinema. Admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets can be purchased in advance at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.
CHRISTMAS
First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have organist Spencer Kroger playing Christmas music on Wednesdays during Advent from noon to 12:30 p.m. (Nov. 30 through Dec. 21).
The lighting of Piedmont Arts’ Art Garden Christmas Tree, created by Ian Hogg 0f 3,000 lights, will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Market and Mulberry. The Martinsville High School Band will perform, Santa Claus will visit and candy canes and hot chocolate will be served.
The Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
The Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Martinsville High School auditorium, sponsored by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley conducts the Holiday Pops. Non-perishable foods for Grace Network will be collected in the lobby. Admission costs range from $5 to $25 atPiedmontArts.org.
A Seasonal Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum (former Henry County courthouse).
The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present “Ring In The Joy of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church, 146 E. Main St., Martinsville. Dr. Pamela Randall will direct the program which features the Christmas music of Cynthia Dobrinski.
The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville.
Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present a Christmas show featuring the Smith River Singers’ small ensemble, Still Water, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets cost $10, which will be donated to Christmas Cheer, and can be purchased on www.twcp.net. The doors open at 6 p.m.
MUSIC
Rooster Walk presents Rives on the Road at the Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett at 8 p.m. Friday. The event will feature Big Daddy Love and members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy who will perform two sets of Grateful Dead music. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.
Oldskool will perform from Dec. 2 (no dance this week) to have 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. Upcoming bands include: Dec. 9, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Dec. 16 and 30, Oldskool; and Dec. 31, from 7-10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve, the Silver Eagles Band. There will be no dance on Dec. 23.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Dec. 9, will feature The Country Boys. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the band will start performing at 6:15. Admission costs $5. Concessions including barbecue and hot dogs will be served.
GAMES
“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.