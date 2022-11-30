Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, November 30

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed Fall Into Winter Fest.

‘HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS’

Patrick County’s “Hometown Christmas” is this weekend with:

“Grand Illumination” tree-lighting: 6 p.m., in front of courthouse in Stuart

Friday evening: Extended hours by Stuart businesses

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Stuart farmer’s market

Holiday bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Stuart United Methodist Church

Stuart Elementary Schools PTO’s Winter Blender: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Bull Mountain Arts Holiday Pop Up Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office

Patrick County Branch Library open house: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Make-Your-Own ornaments: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site Fab Lab

50th Annual Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday

GALA

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will host the Great Futures “Royal Blue” Gala 6 at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It will include music, dancing, awards and food and drink. Dress will be casual, Black or Royal Blue Tie, and formal. The music will be a mix of live performances and by DJ, plus an auction. Tickets cost $40 and are available at www.bgcbr.org.

Parades

The Patrick County Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Stuart.

The Ridgeway Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the heart of Ridgeway.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays

Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following theme: Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

A barn quilt class will be offered at noon Sunday, Dec. 11, a the Spencer-Penn Center. All supplies will be provided, and the cost depends on the size of the craft: $75 for 12 by 36 inches; $65 for 24-inch square; and $85 for 36-inch square. To register, call 276-957-5757.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Dec. 13 and 27.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Piedmont Arts’ new exhibits are “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

MOVIE

A benefit screening of Myron Smith’s locally made movie “39 Ghosts” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday Hollywood Cinema. Admission is 10 cans of food or $10; tickets can be purchased in advance at 39Ghosts.ticketleap.com or by calling 276-495-5976.

CHRISTMAS

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has organist Spencer Kroger playing Christmas music on Wednesdays during Advent from noon to 12:30 p.m. today, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

The lighting of Piedmont Arts’ Art Garden Christmas Tree, created by Ian Hogg of 3,000 lights, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Market and Mulberry. The Martinsville High School Band will perform, Santa Claus will visit and candy canes and hot chocolate will be served.

The Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

The Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martinsville High School auditorium, sponsored by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley conducts the Holiday Pops. Non-perishable foods for Grace Network will be collected in the lobby. Admission costs range from $5 to $25 at PiedmontArts.org.

Reynolds Homestead’s Victorian Christmas Open House will be from 1-4 p.m Dec 11 at the Homestead.

“A Christmas Carol” by Once Upon a Blue Ridge will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Reynolds Homestead.

A Seasonal Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the MHC Heritage Center & Museum (former Henry County courthouse). That date is a change from a date announced earlier.

The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present “Ring In The Joy of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 146 E. Main St., Martinsville. Dr. Pamela Randall will direct the program which features the Christmas music of Cynthia Dobrinski.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville.

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present a Christmas show featuring the Smith River Singers’ small ensemble, Still Water, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets cost $10, which will be donated to Christmas Cheer, and can be purchased on www.twcp.net. The doors open at 6 p.m.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday for the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission is $8. Upcoming bands include: Dec. 9, Woody Powers and Midnite Express; Dec. 16 and 30, Oldskool; and Dec. 31, from 7-10 p.m. for New Year’s Eve, the Silver Eagles Band. There will be no dance on Dec. 23.

Bassett High School Theatre will present “A Night of Broadway: A Musical Revue” at 4:30 & 7 pm. Saturday at BHS. Tickets for the show only cost $8, and for the dinner (by Brenda’s Catering) and 7 p.m. show, $18. Tickets can be purchased at www.our.show/broadwaybhs.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Dec. 9, will feature The Country Boys. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the band will start performing at 6:15. Admission costs $5. Concessions including barbecue and hot dogs will be served.

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has Spencer Kroger, organist, providing Christmas music on most Wednesdays during Advent from 12-12:30 p.m. (Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, but not on Dec. 14).

GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.