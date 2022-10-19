Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, October 19

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

FESTIVALS

The Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stuart.

Mulberry Creek Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living’s Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 and 400 Blue Ridge Street in Martinsville. The event is open to the public and will feature activities with residents and staff. Jake Earles will perform from 1-2 p.m.; there will be Trunk-or-Treat and fresh popcorn. Mallory Dogz Lucky Venable’s Famous Fried Fish will be available. Vendors will sell crafts, Scentsy, makeup and miscellaneous items. A large gift basket will be raffled off. Building tours and a job fair will be part of the event.

Bassett Moose Lodge’s 75th Anniversary Jubilee will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at the lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. It will start at 8 a.m. with a cruise-in and vendors, who will sell through 4 p.m. Hot dog and barbecue lunches will sold starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds of a bake sale will be donated to Wayne Gilley. Carnival games will be set up for children. Ross Chastain, driver of the Nascar #1 Moose Car, will be at a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. A steak dinner will be for sale starting at 6 p.m., and karaoke will be from 7-10 p.m. Moose International CEO Scott Hart will be there.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History presents the Bonez & Booz Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-10 p.m. This first-time event will merge science and fantasy, featuring special bone and fossil displays presented by museum scientists and Halloween-themed entertainment such as fire performances and magic shows. There will also be food trucks and a flashlight tour of the museum at 8:15 p.m. Admission will be available at the gate; prices range from free for children under 3, $5 for seniors and children ages 3-17 and $10 for ages 18-59.

Oktoberfest, which was rained out by Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville — and renamed “Fall Into Winter Fest.” An original plan had been to reschedule it for a later date in October but, the MHC Chamber of Commerce reported, not enough of the registered vendors could make that date.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Virginia Commission for the Arts‘ Executive Director Margaret Hancock and some VCA grantees will be at Piedmont Arts from 10-11 this morning for networking and conversation, and the public is invited to join them.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

Jennifer Reis will teach “Mini Art Quilt Class” at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, for ages 12 to adult, at Piedmont Arts. The workshop will cover basic and advanced hand-worked art quilting techniques, teaching non-traditional methods of quilting, appliqué, embroidery and embellishing. Using techniques such as raw appliqué, embroidery, and embellishing with shi-sha mirrors, beads and found objects, students will create an individually designed embellished textile mini artwork. All supplies provided. The cost is $60; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Lisa Martin will teach a paint-and-sip style “Fall Barn Quilt Class” at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Piedmont Arts, for ages 12 to adult. No experience is necessary; bring snacks and wine. Design options are Autumn Star, Autumn Leaf 2, Mariners Compass Gold, Hunting Goals, Trophy Buck, Orange Maple Leaf and Big Owl. The cost is $40; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Piedmont Arts’ “Wee Create” craft class is for tots ages 2-6, each with his or her supervising adult. The class costs $5 and is held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays with the following themes: Nov. 15, Thanksgiving; and Dec. 6, Holiday Keepsakes. To register, call 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

The Chix with Stix knitters, public invited, meet at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Piedmont Arts to work on their individual projects. The cost is $5. Upcoming dates are Oct. 25, Nov. 8 and 22 and Dec. 13 and 27.

An opening reception for Piedmont Arts‘ new exhibits will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the museum. Ann Nichols will perform music, and complimentary light refreshments and wine will be served. The new exhibits will be “The Art of the Quilt,” “Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild” and cross stitch samplers by Marilyn Vaughn created over three decades.

Naomi Hodge-Muse teaches a Bob Ross Techniques painting class at 9:30 a.m. second Thursdays at Piedmont Arts. The subject on Nov. 10 is a snowy mountain beyond a lake; and in December, another snowy mountain beyond a lake, with green trees. The cost is $80.

“A Beautifully Broken Virginia” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 is a unique photographic journey through beautifully decaying rural places, by photographer John Plashal. It is part of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Statewide Program. Admission is a suggested donation of $20.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. The next band will be Jus’ Cauz on Oct. 28.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$25. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Black Box Theatre. Tickets cost $10.

Music in the Box will present Wild Ponies — Doug and Telisha Williams — on Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.twcp.net. The performance will be held in the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street.

Rooster Walk presents Rives on the Road at the Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. The event will feature Big Daddy Love and members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy who will perform two sets of Grateful Dead music. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert on Dec. 12. GAMES

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

HALLOWEEN

Uptown Trick-or-Treat in Martinsville will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 4 p.m.

Bassett Ruritan Club will host a Halloween breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at its building on Philpott Dam Road. It will include prizes for best costume, with separate judging for children and adults. The Kitchen Pickers will perform, and rook games will be played. Breakfast costs $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

The Martinsville Branch Library will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, for children ages 2-12. Each child will receive a book (while supplies last). Walk the 14 stations of the Trail of Treats. Interactive Halloween storytimes will be at 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Henry County Parks and Recreation and 4H present a Halloween Hayride at Jack Dalton Park on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

A Halloween Haunted House will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Bassett Train Depot Event Center.

Henry County Parks & Recreation will host a Halloween Hayride from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Jack Dalton Park.

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals will bring Stuart Spooktacular back to Main Street this Halloween. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to sign up at patrickchamber.com to set up during the event and give out candy and other holiday-themed items. Stuart Spooktacular will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Vendors can begin set-up at 4 pm when the road closes, and all vehicles must be be removed from the street by 4:30. The Chamber will hold a table-decorating contest.

VETERANS

The American Legion Annual Veterans Day Banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Order tickets ($25) by calling 276-340-5169.

A Veterans Day program hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center. During the program the 2022 Outstanding Military Veteran Award will be presented. Nomination forms are available through both the Henry County and Martinsville offices and are due by Oct. 21.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will present “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” at 3 p.m. Nov. 20. A Seasonal Concert will be held on Dec. 4.