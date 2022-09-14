Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, September 14

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

TheatreWorks Community Players present their second week of “12 Angry Jurors,” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Black Box Theatre. The cast is Lanetta Byrd, Landon George, Steve McPeak, Jackie Scaffidi, Scott Harmon, Chris Walker, Ethan Goins, Mike Hatfield, Don Grayson, Valerie Bowling, Tim Hall, Jo Grayson, Fran Gale, Tom Berry and Scott Guebert.

Douglas “Roscoe Burnems” Powell of Richmond combines poetry and comedy in a one-man performance with “Traumedy” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Piedmont Arts. Meant for adults, the performance combines funny stories, jokes and sarcasm into prolific spoken word poems, using comedy and poetry to address trauma, resilience and the human experience. It all starts with a poetry open mice from 6-7 p.m., featuring Kasey “DJWhat?!” Lucas, and light refreshments. Tickets cost $20 general, $10 for open mic participants.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its monthly Lecture Series at 3 p.m. Sunday with “Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville” by Virginia King, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Future programs: “Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America” on Oct. 16; “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” on Nov. 20; Seasonal Concert, Dec. 4.

FAIRS

The Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday through Saturday at Rotary Field in Stuart. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the rides start at 6. Gospel and bluegrass music will performed in the Hooker Building from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children five and younger. Special events cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are free for military in uniform.

Thursday has free admission for seniors 60 and older.

Friday has a youth poultry show at 6 p.m., a bunny hopping demo and “Scoop on Poop Challenge,” and a Figure 8 Race, with tickets at $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for under 6.

Saturday is Young Family Matinee with Matinee wristband for Kiddie Rides from 3-6 p.m., with free admission for families from 3-5 p.m.; horses on display in the Animal Barn; a demolition derby at 7 p.m.; flatfooting contest at 9 p.m; and fireworks.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. today through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road in Rocky Mount. General admission is $5 for ages 11 and older and free for 10 and under. Ride wristbands cost $10. Events include (bring lawn chairs):

Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant Showcase, 5:30-6 p.m. today

Orchestra Appalachia, Ferrum College’s folk music program, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday

Bluegrass musician Junior Sisk, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians, 5-6 p.m. Friday

Larry Sigmon and Friends with old-time mountain music, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

Twin Creeks Stringband, 8-10 p.m. Friday

A-List Dance Academy showcase, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday

Jack Tale Players with After Jack, 4-5 p.m. Saturday

Raise the Barre Dance Studio, 6-7 p.m. Saturday

WoundTight bluegrass band, 8-10 p.m. Saturday

The Henry County Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Attractions will include rides, foods and games by Cole Rides; live music; animal exhibits and a petting zoo; Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show; and fireworks. Concerts will be held: by the T.C. Carter Band on Wednesday, Sept. 21; We Are Messengers on Thursday, Sept. 22; and Celeste Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 23.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay for Life of Martinsville-Henry County will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex in the festival area. Food will be available. Jus’ Cauz will perform music, and students of Teresa’s School of Dance will dance. For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

FESTIVALS

The Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department will hold a 50th Anniversary/Community Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Meet the firefighters; see the trucks and equipment. There will be free bouncy houses for the children, and free hot dogs.

The MHC Veterans Service Organization will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music. The main purpose of the event is to introduce veterans to the various VSO organizations such as the DAV, VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold 2022 Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature games, children’s activities, vendors and more. For vendor inquiries, contact spcevents04@gmail.com or 276-957-5757.

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 22, downtown Stuart.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Paint & Pass Challenge for adults at the Blue Ridge Regional Library is something new: “As a participant, you will be paired with a painting partner,” the announcement says. “The ultimate goal is to replicate the painting. However, when the bell rings, you must switch the painting with your partner. Now, you and your partner must continue the painting process until the bell rings again.” The model painting features a stack of three pumpkins. Class times and numbers to call to register are: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ridgeway Library (276-956-1828); 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Collinsville (276-647-1112); 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Patrick County (276-694-3352); 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Bassett (276-629-2426); 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Martinsville (276-403-5430).

A barn quilt class will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Spencer-Penn Center. The price is based on size of project: 12 by 36 inches, $75; 25 inches square, $65; and 36 inches square, $85. Register at 276-957-5757 by Sept. 16.

Retired English professor Angela Wright will teach “Write Your Life,” a workshop in writing memoirs, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The cost is $75, which includes all supplies and lunch. Call or text 276-734-2828 to reserve a spot.

MUSIC

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present music featuring Blake Christiana of Yarn at 8 p.m. tonight at Hamlet Vineyards, rain or shine. Tickets are sold out. Pickle & Ash will have a food truck there from 6-8 p.m.

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands will be: Evergreen, Sept. 23; and Oldskool, Sept. 30.

The final concert of the TGIF concert series will be Friday, featuring Slick Jr. and the Reactors, in the Bridge Street Parking Lot. The gates will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7. Hugo’s will sell food, and Lawrence Distributing will sell drinks. The sponsor is Rotary Club of Martinsville-Henry County.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

Fieldale Heritage Inc. will hold a fundraising concert from 6-10 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of Fieldale Recreation Center. Music will be by the new band Double Barrel, which has former members of Fatz and the Rogues. Admission is $5. Bring chairs; no coolers.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

KIDS

The Blue Ridge Regional Library, Martinsville Branch, presents “Step Into the World of Virtual Reality with Beat Saber Game Night,” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s for ages 13 and older. Registration is required; call 276-403-5430.

The Martinsville library also will present “Building Blocks: Child Development and Play,” a parent/child playshop, from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday. Patty Fellabaum of Care Connection for Children in Roanoke will facilitate. Siblings up to age 5 are welcome. To register, call Janet Boucher at 276-403-5444.

BOOKS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest Friday and Saturday. The first day will feature a dinner with authors. On the second day, vendors, food trucks, authors and activities will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel, “Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

GALA

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority present The Diamonds & Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $50; call 276-299-0813 for purchasing information.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership will host the final “Third Thursdays in Uptown“ of the season from 3-9 p.m. Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

COOKING

The Blue Ridge Regional Library presents “At Home Baking Edition” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with Latoya Hodge, owner of 50 Shadez of Flavor. She will teach how to make a banana pudding cheesecake. Register by calling 276-403-5430.

BLUES, BREWS & STEWS

Piedmont Arts’ Blues, Brews & Stews will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Piedmont Arts. It will feature a fire pit, Brunswick stew, a cash bar with craft beer and wine and live music by Griffin Haley Band. A meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea from Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will be included with the ticket price. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. If it rains, the event will be held inside Piedmont Arts.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.