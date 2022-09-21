Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, September 21

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

Douglas “Roscoe Burnems” Powell of Richmond combines poetry and comedy in a one-man performance with “Traumedy” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Piedmont Arts. Meant for adults, the performance combines funny stories, jokes and sarcasm into prolific spoken word poems, using comedy and poetry to address trauma, resilience and the human experience. It all starts with a poetry open mice from 6-7 p.m., featuring Kasey “DJWhat?!” Lucas, and light refreshments. Tickets cost $20 general, $10 for open mic participants.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society‘s upcoming programs are “Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America” on Oct. 16 and “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” on Nov. 20, both at 3 p.m. A Seasonal Concert will be held on Dec. 4.

FAIRS

The Henry County Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. today and Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Attractions will include rides, foods and games by Cole Rides; live music; animal exhibits and a petting zoo; Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show; and fireworks. Concerts will be held: by the T.C. Carter Band on Wednesday, Sept. 21; We Are Messengers on Thursday, Sept. 22; and Celeste Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 23.

VETERANS

The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization (VSO) invites all veterans and their families to Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jack Dalton Park on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music. The main purpose of the event is to introduce veterans to the various VSO organizations such as the DAV, VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League. The VSO is comprised of VFW Posts 4637 and 10840, American Legion Posts 42 and 78, DAV Post 52, Marine Corps League Det. 908 and the MHC Honor Guard. “If it goes well it may become an annual event,” wrote Walter Sheppard when he sent in the announcement. To RSVP or for any questions, call him at 276-201-4480.

A Veterans Day program hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization will be held at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center. During the program the 2022 Outstanding Military Veteran Award will be presented. Nomination forms are available through both the Henry County and Martinsville offices and are due by Oct. 21.

FESTIVALS

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold 2022 Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature games, children’s activities, vendors and more. For vendor inquiries, contact spcevents04@gmail.com or 276-957-5757.

The Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 22, downtown Stuart.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Retired English professor Angela Wright will teach “Write Your Life,” a workshop in writing memoirs, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Oct. 1 at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The cost is $75, which includes all supplies and lunch. Call or text 276-734-2828 to reserve a spot.

MUSIC

The Smith River Singers began rehearsing Christmas music on Sept. 12, and are continuing rehearsing Mondays at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The concert will be on Dec. 12. For more information, email info@smithriversingers.org.

Evergreen will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Other bands will be: Oldskool, Sept. 30; Bullet Band, Oct. 7; Woody Powers and Midnite Express, Oct. 14; Oldskool, Oct. 21; Jus’ Cauz, Oct. 28.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

BOOKS

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel, “Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

BLUES, BREWS & STEWS

Piedmont Arts’ Blues, Brews & Stews will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Piedmont Arts. It will feature a fire pit, Brunswick stew, a cash bar with craft beer and wine and live music by Griffin Haley Band. A meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea from Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will be included with the ticket price. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. If it rains, the event will be held inside Piedmont Arts.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

GALA

Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment Board will have its 2022 Gala, “Havana Nights,” from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Forest Park Country Club. It will feature music and dancing, a silent auction and heavy hors d’oeurves. Admission costs $40 to $50. Table sponsorship is $500 for 1- reserved seats and sponsor recognition. Tickets for the gala and raffle are available at any city school and the School Board office,746 Indian Trail.

HALLOWEEN

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals will bring Stuart Spooktacular back to Main Street this Halloween. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to sign up at patrickchamber.com to set up during the event and give out candy and other holiday-themed items. Stuart Spooktacular will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Vendors can begin set-up at 4 pm when the road closes, and all vehicles must be be removed from the street by 4:30. The Chamber will hold a table-decorating contest.