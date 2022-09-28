Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, September 28

Announcements may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

THEATER

Douglas “Roscoe Burnems” Powell of Richmond combines poetry and comedy in a one-man performance with “Traumedy” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. Meant for adults, the performance combines funny stories, jokes and sarcasm into prolific spoken word poems, using comedy and poetry to address trauma, resilience and the human experience. It all starts with a poetry open mice from 6-7 p.m., featuring Kasey “DJWhat?!” Lucas, and light refreshments. Tickets cost $20 general, $10 for open mic participants.

MOVIE

Locally filmed movie “39 Ghosts” will make its Martinsville debut at Hollywood Cinema with a one-night-only presentation on Saturday The movie starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening for seating at 6:30 pm. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The director, Myron Smith, and cast members will be in attendance. Visit 39ghosts.ticketleap.com to order tickets or call 276-495-5976 for more information.

VETERANS

The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization (VSO) invites all veterans and their families to Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jack Dalton Park on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music. The main purpose of the event is to introduce veterans to the various VSO organizations such as the DAV, VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League. The VSO is comprised of VFW Posts 4637 and 10840, American Legion Posts 42 and 78, DAV Post 52, Marine Corps League Det. 908 and the MHC Honor Guard. “If it goes well it may become an annual event,” wrote Walter Sheppard when he sent in the announcement. To RSVP or for any questions, call him at 276-201-4480.

A Veterans Day program hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization will be held at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center. During the program the 2022 Outstanding Military Veteran Award will be presented. Nomination forms are available through both the Henry County and Martinsville offices and are due by Oct. 21.

FESTIVALS

Oktoberfest has been rescheduled to Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold 2022 Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature games, children’s activities, vendors and more. For vendor inquiries, contact spcevents04@gmail.com or 276-957-5757.

The Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 22, downtown Stuart.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Retired English professor Angela Wright will teach “Write Your Life,” a workshop in writing memoirs, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Oct. 1 at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The cost is $75, which includes all supplies and lunch. Call or text 276-734-2828 to reserve a spot.

A crochet group meets from 10 a.m. to noon each Thursday at the Collinsville library; join them for free.

MUSIC

Oldskool will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Other bands will be: Bullet Band, Oct. 7; Woody Powers and Midnite Express, Oct. 14; Oldskool, Oct. 21; Jus’ Cauz, Oct. 28.

A fundraising concert by 220 South will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the lawn of the Fieldale Recreatoin Center. People are asked to bring chairs but no coolers.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Oct. 14, will feature the bluegrass band Jus’ Cauz, on stageat 6:15 p.m. Admission costs $5.

The Saturday Nite Opry at Patrick County Music Association will be held on Oct. 15 starting at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Dr., Stuart. The show will feature SideLine with Mack Shuh, Scarlett Norman, Miller Hopkins, By Grace Band, Joey Lemons and the Country Boys Band also in the lineup. PCMA will also have shows on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in the same location featuring the Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.

Music in the Box will present Wild Ponies — Doug and Telisha Williams — on Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.twcp.net. The performance will be held in the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street.

Rooster Walk presents Rives on the Road at the Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. The event will feature Big Daddy Love and members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy who will perform two sets of Grateful Dead music. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

The Smith River Singers will hold a holiday concert on Dec. 12. For more information, email info@smithriversingers.org.

BLUES, BREWS & STEWS

Piedmont Arts’ Blues, Brews & Stews will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Piedmont Arts. It will feature a fire pit, Brunswick stew, a cash bar with craft beer and wine and live music by Griffin Haley Band. A meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea from Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will be included with the ticket price. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. If it rains, the event will be held inside Piedmont Arts.

SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

GALA

Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment Board will have its 2022 Gala, “Havana Nights,” from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Forest Park Country Club. It will feature music and dancing, a silent auction and heavy hors d’oeurves. Admission costs $40 to $50. Table sponsorship is $500 for 1- reserved seats and sponsor recognition. Tickets for the gala and raffle are available at any city school and the School Board office,746 Indian Trail.

HALLOWEEN

The Virginia Museum of Natural History presents the Bonez & Booz Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-10 p.m. This first-time event will merge science and fantasy, featuring special bone and fossil displays presented by museum scientists and Halloween-themed entertainment such as fire performances and magic shows. There will also be food trucks and a flashlight tour of the museum at 8:15 p.m. Admission will be available at the gate; prices range from free for children under 3, $5 for seniors and children ages 3-17 and $10 for ages 18-59.

Henry County Parks and Recreation and 4H present a Halloween Hayride at Jack Dalton Park on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals will bring Stuart Spooktacular back to Main Street this Halloween. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to sign up at patrickchamber.com to set up during the event and give out candy and other holiday-themed items. Stuart Spooktacular will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Vendors can begin set-up at 4 pm when the road closes, and all vehicles must be be removed from the street by 4:30. The Chamber will hold a table-decorating contest.

HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society‘s upcoming programs are “Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America” on Oct. 16 and “April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War” on Nov. 20, both at 3 p.m. A Seasonal Concert will be held on Dec. 4.