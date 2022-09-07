Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Wednesday, September 7

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

SPEEDWAY

The Martinsville Speedway will hold a 75th Anniversary Celebration from 6-8 p.m. today at the speedway. Attendees will be able to take a few laps around the speedway in their own vehicles. The famous Martinsville Speedway hot dogs, cake and Pepsi drinks will be free. Take pictures in a mock Victory Lane or with the 75th Anniversary logo. The 9-member Night Years of Raleigh, N.C., will perform; bring your own chairs for seating.

FAIRS

The Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rotary Field in Stuart. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the rides start at 6. Gospel and bluegrass music will performed in the Hooker Building from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children five and younger. Special events cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are free for military in uniform.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, is Youth Night, with free admission for ages 6-18 and a pizza-eating contest.

Thursday, Sept. 15, has free admission for seniors 60 and older.

Friday, Sept. 16, has a youth poultry show at 6 p.m., a bunny hopping demo and “Scoop on Poop Challenge,” and a Figure 8 Race, with tickets at $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for under 6.

Saturday, Sept. 17, is Young Family Matinee with Matinee wristband for Kiddie Rides from 3-6 p.m., with free admission for families from 3-5 p.m.; horses on display in the Animal Barn; a demolition derby at 7 p.m.; flatfooting contest at 9 p.m; and fireworks.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road in Rocky Mount. General admission is $5 for ages 11 and older and free for 10 and under. Ride wristbands cost $10. Events include (bring lawn chairs):

Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant Showcase, 5:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

Orchestra Appalachia, Ferrum College’s folk music program, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Bluegrass musician Junior Sisk, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians, 5-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Larry Sigmon and Friends with old-time mountain music, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Twin Creeks Stringband, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

A-List Dance Academy showcase, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Jack Tale Players with After Jack, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Raise the Barre Dance Studio, 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

WoundTight bluegrass band, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

The Henry County Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Attractions will include rides, foods and games by Cole Rides; live music; animal exhibits and a petting zoo; Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show; and fireworks. Concerts will be held: by the T.C. Carter Band on Wednesday, Sept. 21; We Are Messengers on Thursday, Sept. 22; and Celeste Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 23.

THEATRE

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “12 Angry Jurors” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sept. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre. The cast is Lanetta Byrd, Landon George, Steve McPeak, Jackie Scaffidi, Scott Harmon, Chris Walker, Ethan Goins, Mike Hatfield, Don Grayson, Valerie Bowling, Tim Hall, Jo Grayson, Fran Gale, Tom Berry and Scott Guebert.

FOOD

Piedmont Arts’ “Savory September: The Art of Tailgating” will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Jake Earles will perform music. People cooking for the event will be Connie and Elliot Stone of Stonehaus Farms; Beth Marshall and Brian Stanley; Meritha and George Alderman; Lucy Coleman and Donna McGarry; Chef D. Wilson; Clifton Barrow of Roosky’s; Larry Luck of Manny’s Restaurant; Susan Critz and Will Gravely; Keisha Rivalte; and Chef Luke Pollom of King’s Grant. Tickets cost $50 at PiedmontArts.org. Raffle tickets will be sold for prizes including tickets to the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford football game, the N.C. State vs. Texas Tech game (with hotel accommodations), 4-day admission to Rooster Walk 13, free TAD Space rental, lounge chair and cushions from Bassett Furniture, a bookcase from Bassett Furniture, and a prize package.

The class “Canning Soups and Such” will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday and/or Sept. 24 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. It is for people who have some experience with canning. All supplies will be provided. The Sept. 10 class is almost full. The cost is $20; call 276-957-5757 to register.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay for Life of Martinsville-Henry County will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Smith River Sports Complex in the festival area. Food will be available. Jus’ Cauz will perform music, and students of Teresa’s School of Dance will dance. For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

FESTIVALS

The Bassett Heritage Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in uptown Bassett around the Bassett Furniture office. The festival is sponsored by the Stanleytown Ruritan Club, with event chair Tony Wright. The schedule is:

8 a.m.: Ruritan pancake breakfast

8:30 a.m.: Vendors in place; Kids’ Carnival and rides begin

8:45 a.m.: Opening ceremony

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Performance by Johnny Johnson and the Southern Gentlemen

2 p.m.: Parade along Main Street

5 p.m.: End of festival

The Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department will hold a 50th Anniversary/Community Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Meet the firefighters; see the trucks and equipment. There will be free bouncy houses for the children, and free hot dogs.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The first day will feature a dinner with authors. On the second day, vendors, food trucks, authors and activities will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The MHC Veterans Service Organization will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jack Dalton Park. Veterans and their families are invited for hot dogs and chips. Games including cornhole and badminton will be set up, and there will be music. The main purpose of the event is to introduce veterans to the various VSO organizations such as the DAV, VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold 2022 Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. It will feature games, children’s activities, vendors and more. For vendor inquiries, contact spcevents04@gmail.com or 276-957-5757.

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Lisa Garrett will teach a sunflower-painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The $45 cost includes all supplies and lunch; call 276-734-2828 to register.

A barn quilt class will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Spencer-Penn Center. The price is based on size of project: 12 by 36 inches, $75; 25 inches square, $65; and 36 inches square, $85. Register at 276-957-5757 by Sept. 16.

Retired English professor Angela Wright will teach “Write Your Life,” a workshop in writing memoirs, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at Imagination Lavender Farm, 3590 Greenhill Drive. The cost is $75, which includes all supplies and lunch. Call or text 276-734-2828 to reserve a spot.

MUSIC

Woody Powers & Midnite Express will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m., at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Upcoming bands will be: Oldskool, Sept. 16; Evergreen, Sept. 23; and Oldskool, Sept. 30.

An Open Jam is held each Friday at 7 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, Sept. 9, will feature Gap Civil. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the band will start at 6:15. Admission is $5. Concessions including hot dogs and barbecue will be sold.

Move to Martinsville and Music in the Box will present music featuring Blake Christiana of Yarn at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hamlet Vineyards, rain or shine. Tickets are sold out. Pickle & Ash will have a food truck there from 6-8 p.m.

The Patrick County Music Association will have shows on Oct. 15, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in the Rotary Building in Stuart. Performers will include SideLine, the Churchmen and the Lonesome River Band.

The 8th Annual Wine by the River Festival will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Smith River Sports Complex, hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Tickets cost $10-$15. It will feature food, artisan vendors, various wineries and multiple beer distributors. For more information, visit www.winebyriver.com.BOOK TALK

William Guerrant of Pittsylvania County will talk about his first novel, “Jim Wren,” at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Bassett Historical Center. The book, inspired by a true story, spans nine decades, from the mountains of western Virginia to a riverside mill town to a farm in the Piedmont. Motivated by a struggling teenage boy, an old man faces a final challenge to bring closure to a secret past. Admission is free.

GALA

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority present The Diamonds & Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Attire is semi-formal. Tickets are $50; call 276-299-0813 for purchasing information.

THIRD THURSDAYS

Martinsville Uptown Partnership will host the final “Third Thursdays in Uptown“ of the season from 3-9 p.m. Sept. 15, in the Franklin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.







BLUES, BREWS & STEWS

Piedmont Arts’ Blues, Brews & Stews will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Piedmont Arts. It will feature a fire pit, Brunswick stew, a cash bar with craft beer and wine and live music by Griffin Haley Band. A meal of Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and tea from Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will be included with the ticket price. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. If it rains, the event will be held inside Piedmont Arts.SOCIAL

“Rook, Music & More,” each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, is a fun and relaxing time for people to get together to play games, work puzzles, do crafts and play rook. Feel free to bring something to do or food to share.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Who They Were,” about the Martisville Seven, is on display at Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville. A reception will follow.

Piedmont Arts’ current exhibits are: “Private Domain,” large-scale oil-on-canvas figure paintings by Virginia Derryberry exploring contemporary aspects of alchemy; “Continuity (Color & Texture),” pattern pieces by Davis Choun of Raleigh, N.C.; and “Seasons and Colors of the Appalachian Trail,” photographs by Bill Booz, who has hiked the entire 2,160-mile trail.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” will be open through Dec. 22.