Pastor Jim Pence: Remain watchful, alert, sober and on our guard.

A U.S. Army instructor told of the contrast in his pupils from two different eras as he taught them at artillery school in Fort Still, Oklahoma. From 1958 to 1960, the attitude was so lax the instructor had a hard time keeping men awake during his lectures. During the 1966 to 67 classes the same basic material was being taught but the students were very awake and taking copious notes.

What made the difference? These young boys knew that within six weeks they would be going from the classroom to the rice patties and jungles of Vietnam to face the enemy.

Alertness. Watchfulness, especially in prayer was on Jesus’ mind the night he was betrayed and when he went to the garden for prayer time; to be alone with His Lord and struggle in agony over the tasks that were before Him—the one He came to earth to fulfill.

He was hours, not weeks away now, from His sacrificial death on the cross and here he pleads with the Father that if there be any other way this can happen, let him reveal it now, in that hour. But nevertheless, he prays, not what I will but what you will be done. This was the heart and attitude of Jesus just hours before He was to go to the cross and die for the sins of the world, for you and for me.

Luke shows us the agony and the depths of agony Jesus went through while he simply commanded the others to stay awake, to keep watch, and to pray with Him. We see it in Luke 22:39-46 as we ask the question what it really means to be a people who “keep watch and pray?”

First it means to keep watch, to be sober, to be alert. In verses 39-40 we read, “Jesus went out as usual to the Mount of Olives, and his disciples followed him. On reaching the place, he said to them, ‘Pray that you will not fall into temptation.’”

The first thing we see is that this was a habit of Jesus. It was his usual custom to go out at night and to pray in the garden of Gethsemane, called the ‘olive press,’ which was about half a mile outside of Jerusalem. It was a place of Olive trees, an Olive grove historically, and 8 of the apostles follow Him, and three: Peter, James and John, follow a little closer as He goes out to pray.

Despite knowing, perhaps because he knew, Jesus kept that time of prayer even knowing this was the night Judas would betray Him. The usual manner of praying was to stand, and Jesus kneels showing what an intense struggle he had inside of him as He faced this decisive hour.

The second thing we see is Jesus warning the disciples to keep watch and to pray that they do not fall into temptation. They would be tempted to fall into moral cowardice, and they did after Jesus is betrayed and arrested.

This was what they had need of praying against. At least one commentator believes that had they been alert and kept praying they would not have fallen into desertion. Prayer prepares. To pray before something gets bad is key and it is part of being watchful and sober and vigilant in the task of prayer Jesus gives us.

I Peter 5:8 says, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”

Verse 19 gives us a plan, “Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings. “

The devil has a plan; Jesus says we need one, too. And that is to remain watchful, alert, sober, and on our guard.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.