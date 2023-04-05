Monthly gardening programs slated

The Patrick County Master Gardeners will present a monthly series of gardening classes. The workshops are free, with no advanced registration required. They are held in the Learning Garden at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Patrick Springs. All are scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m.

Soil Preparation, April 8: This class will teach how to prepare soil for the upcoming growing season through regenerative agriculture, soil health and biology. “Learn the scoop on poop as we determine which animal manures pair best with which vegetable crops,” their announcement states. Soil test kits will be available.

Raised Beds, Containers, Bags and Companion Planting, May 13: This will teach how to build a raised bed or alternatively use containers or bags to grow vegetables and herbs, as well as the benefits of companion planting. Participants are invited to join the Master Gardeners in planting summer vegetables in the demonstration garden.

Berries, June 3: Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and elderberries are classified as superfoods because they contain high levels of antioxidants and vitamins. This class will teach which varieties perform well, soil requirements prior to planting and techniques to extend the harvest.

Plant Propagation, Composting and Drip Irrigation, July 15: Learn how to propagate plants through grafting, cuttings and layering. Discover how to make compost, including vermicompost and compost tea. Explore the most efficient ways to irrigate the garden using collected rainwater.

Native, Invasive and Poisonous Plants in Virginia, Aug. 12: Learn which native plants to use in your landscape to attract butterflies and native bees. Explore collecting seeds without impacting native plant populations. Next, join Master Gardeners for a walk through the Learning Garden to identify common native plants, invasive plants and poisonous plants.

Preserving the Harvest, Growing and Using Herbs, Sept. 9: This workshop will show how to preserve your harvest through dehydrating, canning pickling and root cellar storage, and how to use fresh and dried herbs for culinary and medicinal purposes.

Diagnosing Plant Disease, Deer Proofing, Frost Protection and Native Trees, Oct. 7: Learn techniques to diagnose plant diseases/damage and best practices to prevent plant damage next spring. Explore options to deer-proof your landscape as well as ways to protect fall vegetables from frost. Finally, join a walk through the Learning Garden as Master Gardeners teach native tree identification.

Forest Farming, Fruit Trees and Growing Garlic, Nov. 4: Discover cultivation of high-value crops under tree canopies during this workshop on forest farming. The workshop also will focus on selecting fruit trees for a home orchard. November is the time to plant garlic, and this workshop will teach about that.