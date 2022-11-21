Patrick County's Hometown Christmas Dec. 2-3 full of events

The Christmas season in Patrick County officially kicks off on Main Street in Stuart Friday, Dec. 2, with the sixth annual “Grand Illumination" tree-lighting ceremony in front of the courthouse at 6 p.m. The Patrick County Alzheimer's Group is selling love lights to be placed on the tree. Love lights can be purchased in honor or in memory of a loved one.

Merchants on Main Street will extend their Friday hours, allowing plenty of time for holiday shopping. Santa Claus will visit for pictures after the tree-lighting. A s’mores bar will also be set up for people to enjoy.

Hometown Christmas continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a day jam-packed with holiday celebrations and plenty more shopping opportunities, including the Mistletoe Market at the Stuart Farmers’ Market (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), holiday bazaar at the Stuart United Methodist Church (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Stuart Elementary School PTO’s Winter Blender (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and the new Bull Mountain Arts Holiday Pop Up Market held in the Chamber of Commerce office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

The Patrick County Branch Library will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which a station will be set up for children to write letters to Santa Claus.

New this year, the P&HCC Fab Lab will be hosting a DIY make-your-own ornament at the college (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

One Family Productions will present the 50th annual Patrick County Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. The theme is “Through the Decades,” in honor of the five decades in which the parade has been a community fixture. The Grand Marshal distinction will be shared among those Patrick Countians who were instrumental in starting, growing, and supporting the parade throughout the past 50-plus years.

Circle K will serve free hot chocolate around the parade time, from 1-4 p.m.

A trolley will provide free rides among the Hometown Christmas locations.

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will have available for purchase the 2022 holiday ornament, themed “Celebrating 50 years of the Patrick County Christmas Parade.”

Patrick County’s Hometown Christmas weekend is a collaborative effort of local merchants, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Stuart and One Family Productions.

For more information on Patrick County and other countywide events, contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at 276-694-6012 or online at PatrickChamber.com.