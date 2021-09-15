Patrick Henry Rose Society Rose Show to be staged Saturday

Rose show set for Saturday

The Patrick Henry Rose Show is back this year, this time assisted by Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club. Flower arrangers will be working for many hours behind the scenes for the show, which will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

The roses will bring beauty to more than just Piedmont Arts: At the end of the show, an assortment of roses will be given away to attendees.

In keeping with the theme “Dancing With Roses,” the arrangements will be like:

The Minuet: The Minuet is a dance that was popular in the 18th and 19th century in France, and then later in America. This arrangement will be a traditional Georgian Design (Class D-2), which encourages the use of multiple types of flowers (including, of course, roses), and drapes and accessories are encouraged.

Dance: Dance is the art of movement. A Creative Stable Design (Class D-3) shows implied movement.

The Tango: The tango is a fascinating style of dance performed by couples in repetitive movement. The Echo (Class D-4) style of design gives that feeling.

New York Rockettes: For almost a century, the New York Rockettes have been American icons. The Traditional Line (Class D-5) design brings to mind their flair.