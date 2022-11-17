Patriot Players present "Diamond Divas" this weekend and next weekend

The Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College sparkles and pops with the Patriot Players' latest production, "Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue."

The show, which opened Thursday, runs though Friday, Nov. 26. Devin Pendleton is the Artistic Director.

It features the cast of Bridgette Burnette, Mallory Burton, Rebecca Crabtree, Stacey Davis, Ashley Diaz, Valeria Edwards, Kim Everhart, Sarah Foley, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Max Hall, Janeka Hairston, Kim Hairston, Lacey Harbour, Caroline Kirby, Brian Lane, Brian Seay, Linda Via, Pam Wall, Sam Wall and Morgan Young.

Joining them are the Ray Hollingsworth Dance and Arts Studio Senior Performance Company: Abby Branson, Bailey Hendricks, Abby Jones, Keegan Jones, Bella Grace Light, De’Miya Martin, Kendall Sapp, Lillie Cate Sapp, Dylan Spencer and Hailey Walker.

The show features song-and-dance routines to popular Christmas music as well as some pop favorites. At each routine, the set changes, and performers go through many changes of costumes coordinated to the set: black and gold; or silver; or sparkly red are just some.

The theme is in celebration of Patrick & Henry Community College's 60th anniversary — a milestone for which the traditional gift is diamonds.

Show times are 7 p.m. tonight, 2 p.m. Saturday and again 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26.

Advance tickets are $15 at phccpatriotplayers.square.site, and tickets at the door cost $20.

It is the Patriot Players' 39th show since the performing arts program started in the winter of 2012-13.