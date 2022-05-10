 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Patriot Players to present "Steel Magnolias"

  • 0
Linda and Morgan Young

Mother-and-daughter pair Linda Young and Morgan Young portray the mother-and-daughter M'Lynn and Shelby in "Steel Magnolias," to be presented starting May 19 by the Patriot Players.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Patriot Players' 36th production is also its first play: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, directed by Justin Hall. The show opens May 21 at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Steel Magnolias premiered off-Broadway in 1987, and Harling wrote the screenplay for the 1989 movie starring Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.

Chinquapin, Louisiana’s go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip, is run by Truvy (Tish Owens). Along with her overeager assistant Annelle (Nicole Bridges), Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who’s anybody is a regular: There’s the doting M’Lynn (Linda Young) and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby (Morgan Young), the moody Ouiser (Bonnie Favero) and the well-to-do widow Clairee (Jane Reid). Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.

People are also reading…

Justin Hall is the director, and Devin Pendleton is the artistic director.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets ($15) are available on phccpatriotplayers.square.site.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

Watch Now: Related Video

Handheld mini drone captures perfect selfies and videos for your Snapchat app

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert