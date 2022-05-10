Patriot Players to present "Steel Magnolias"

The Patriot Players' 36th production is also its first play: "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling, directed by Justin Hall. The show opens May 21 at Patrick & Henry Community College.
Steel Magnolias premiered off-Broadway in 1987, and Harling wrote the screenplay for the 1989 movie starring Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.
Chinquapin, Louisiana’s go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip, is run by Truvy (Tish Owens). Along with her overeager assistant Annelle (Nicole Bridges), Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who’s anybody is a regular: There’s the doting M’Lynn (Linda Young) and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby (Morgan Young), the moody Ouiser (Bonnie Favero) and the well-to-do widow Clairee (Jane Reid). Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.
Justin Hall is the director, and Devin Pendleton is the artistic director.
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets ($15) are available on phccpatriotplayers.square.site.