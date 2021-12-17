 Skip to main content
PCHS sophomore Matthew Allen wins jingle contest

Matthew Allen singing

Matthew Allen 

 SCREENSHOT

Matthew Allen, a 10th grade student at Patrick County High School, is the statewide winner of the 2021 “Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday” Jingle Contest.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm jointly announced the winners.

The contest was part of YOVASO’s “Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday” campaign and challenged students, ages 11-20, to create a safe driving jingle (short song or tune) to promote buckling up, as well as celebrating and driving safely throughout the holidays. A judging panel selected the top six jingles for public voting Dec. 13-16.

Matthew won a $500 first-place prize, sponsored by State Farm.

To view the winning jingles, visit the Holiday Campaign Page. Matthew’s jingle will be shared on social media through Christmas Day to remind students to drive and celebrate safely. The two runners up and other jingle entries received will also be shared on social media starting next week.

“The jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “We know youth and teens love music and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide.”

YOVASO is Virginia's Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Young Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups.

In the 33-second video, Matthew, wearing a buffalo plaid shirt and a Santa hat, sings:

“Don’t worry; the car is not moving

“I am safe and sound.

“Keep your seatbelt on at all times

“So you’ll stay above the ground.

“If you drive good, then it’s time to drive better. Like Santa,

“You’re sure gonna burst no matter the weather.

“When you’re worried about

“Being naughty or nice

“Make sure to always check for any black ice.

“So much Christmas joy that you know you’re gonna burst, but

“Instead of Santa, make sure safety comes first.

“Don’t drive with your phone

“’Cause it’s just a distraction.

“You gotta click it or ticket

“You gotta be proactive.

“Lastly, I’ma say: Merry Christmas, y’all;

“Thanks for listening, to one and all.”

