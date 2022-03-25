Pence: A wife is to submit to her husband

Society operates on order. There is a natural order to everything, and it is likely started in the Bible.

After all, we have the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, do we not? Threes seem to have followed that example ever since. We have federal, state and local government; we have the judicial, legislative and executive branches of government — those three and no more. We have a Triple Crown in racing and we even have Three Stooges!

But seriously, in the home we have wife, husband and children, and as the home goes so will society follow. So, it behooves us to be concerned with the way God would have it to be ordered and to follow the right order of the home so that society prospers and fares well under the Lord’s commands.

Paul shows us this in Colossians 3: 18-21. This is straightforward stuff, but it never hurts to refresh ourselves on the teaching, even if it is a simpler teaching in the Lord, just what makes the proper order in the home. It is first seen when wives submit to their husbands. Colossians 3: 18 says, “Wives, submit yourselves to your husbands, as is fitting in the Lord.“

It may be easier to see what that doesn’t mean and then discuss what it does mean. It doesn’t mean she just has no opinions and does everything the husband tells her to do without any regard for what she thinks. The wife is not to be a doormat, nor is she supposed to rule over the husband, either.

Perhaps a good way to look at it is rank. In the military plenty of officers make officer rank but may not be as deserving as some lowly private or sergeant who is more capable. Warren Wiersbe says, “Anyone who ever served in the military knows that rank has to do with order and authority, not with value or ability” [“Wiersbe Bible Study Series 1&2 Timothy, Titus, Philemon Tour and Review,” David C. Cook, 2010].

So, it is done voluntarily as she defers to the husband, knowing he must be the head of the home just as Christ is head of His church, and gladly she shows this.

A companion scripture is seen in Ephesians 5: 22-24, “Wives submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything.”

The story goes that a wife lived with a demanding husband who lorded all over her and had a list of chores she was dutifully to do as housemaker, wife and mother. Over time she came to hate the list and resent the husband. He died one day and some time later she found another man to marry. Joyfully she devoted herself to him and one day she ran across the list of do’s and don’t’s only to find she was still doing them. To her amazement, she was doing all the things the first husband had demanded, even though the second never mentioned or ordered any of them. She did them now as an expression of her love for him and desire to please him, and that made all the difference.

The wife also is to do what she does ‘as unto the Lord.’ These are to be the things that are suitable, agreeable to the Lord and the mind of Christ.

In the Ephesian passage, Paul compares the submission of the wife to the submission of the church as the Bride of Christ, thus making that the grounds for wifely submission too. Such submission honors God and His authority and to fall short of it is to fall short in being a follower of Jesus.

The wife is to submit not because it’s her nature to be submissive, but because it is right in the Lord.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.