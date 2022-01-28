Pence: Ask, seek and knock - it is that simple

When our Lord was asked how we should pray, he gave to the disciples, and to all of us, the model prayer found in Luke 11: 2-4. On the heels of that teaching, he went on to say a good many things about prayer and how prayer can be more effective in the life of the believer.

In verses 9-13 He teaches, “So I say to you, asks and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives and he who seeks finds and to him who knocks it will be opened. If a son asks for bread from any father among you, will he give him a stone, or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent instead of a fish? Or if he asks for an egg, will he offer him a scorpion? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask Him!”

Ask, seek, and knock. Is it really that simple? Our Lord says it is.

When we come, in faith, asking we will receive, seeking we shall find and knocking we will gain an answer.

There is a famous painting that shows Jesus standing at a door with a lantern in one hand and knocking on it with the other. He is the light of the world, coming to the sinner’s heart and seeking an entrance to that individual. The painting is called “The Light of the World,” and when Holmes Hunt was asked about the painting, he was asked about what appeared to be an omission in the painting of the door. As you look at the painting there is no door latch, only the door knocker. Jesus is pictured as thorn-crowned and carrying that lantern and knocking on a door that has no latch outside. He was once asked about the omission and criticized by a friend for leaving the door latch out of the picture.

Holmes replied, “You forget — the handle is on the inside.” Prayer is our handle, if you will, to open the gates of heaven to us and allow Christ, in His Holy Spirit, to come into our hearts and lives, to make His home with us as we ask, seek, and knock daily in our prayers to Him.

Do you seem like you are having no success in your prayers? Just ask yourself, have you been asking, seeking, and knocking lately? It is the way to bend the ear of heaven to earth and to have our prayers heard and answered by a gracious savior.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

