Pence: Baptism is necessary

Baptism is necessary for salvation. We must be immersed, in much water.

Well, you will say what about the thief on the cross preacher? He wasn’t immersed and Jesus said today you will be with me in paradise. True enough, but equally true is the fact Jesus hadn’t died and risen yet, and therefore the thief was still under the Old Covenant which, as John said, asked for faith and repentance. The New Covenant didn’t come into play until Jesus had died and risen again.

Baptism was already around in the Old Testament. The priest had to cleanse himself in the laver, which was a small pool to dip in before he could perform his tasks in the temple. Jesus took a symbol and made it mean so much more; to be buried into Him for the forgiveness of sins.

I Peter 3:21 says, “And this water symbolizes baptism that now saves you also—-not the removal of dirt from the body but the pledge of a clear conscience toward God. It saves you by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Immersion is baptizo in the Greek meaning to dip, immerse, plunge, sink submerge or overwhelm, in this case, in the water be it a pool, a baptistry, a river or any body of water.

Why baptize in name of Jesus? We identify with His death, burial and resurrection in baptism.

Romans 6:3-5 says, “Or don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life. For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like his.“

A wedding ring identifies one as being married, and a uniform show which branch of service one serves in. Likewise, baptism identifies us with the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus; it marks us as a follower or students of Jesus Christ. Nothing else will do that.

Jane was a Methodist who moved to a new town and started attending a Baptist church. After a church dinner one of the ladies asked if should put one of those big coffee pots down to wash it in the water. Jane quickly said, “No, don’t. It’s a Methodist coffee pot. See, it clearly says, ‘do not immerse.’”

Water is nature’s cleaning agent well suited to the symbolism of being made pure. Ananias told Saul (Paul) to “arise, be baptized and wash away your sins,” in Acts 22:16

And Peter associates baptism with the forgiveness of sins in our text today. Baptism is also the point at which we receive the Holy Spirit, according to Acts 2:38.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.