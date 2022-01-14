Pence: Be like the one in 10

In Luke 5:12-15, Jesus encounters a leper who is in need of the healing that He alone can give to him. His situation was desperate, as we read that he was not only a leper but a leper who was “full” of leprosy.

Seeing Jesus, he humbly fell at his feet and begged him for healing, saying that if Jesus was willing, he knew that Jesus could cleanse him and restore him to full health. We read, “Then he put out His hand and touched him, saying, “I am willing, be cleansed.”

Immediately leprosy left him. And He charged him to tell no one. “But go show and show yourself to the priest, and make an offering for your cleansing, as a testimony to them, just as Moses commanded. However, the report went around concerning Him more, and great multitudes came together to hear, and to be healed by Him of their infirmities” (Luke 5:13-15).

What I find interesting here, and in many of Jesus’ healings, is the fact that he charges the leper with telling no one that he had been healed. And yet the leper does exactly the opposite of what Jesus says not to do. Two things were at work. The first was the obedience of the leper to do to the priest and the second was the sharing of the event by the priest with people he encountered.

Grateful people tell what the Lord has done for them. Perhaps one reason we do not have multitudes flocking to our churches, assembling in mass to hear of the goodness, mercy, and grace of our Lord is because we have not shared the mercy, goodness, and grace of Jesus with those around us.

Are we truly grateful for what Jesus has done for us? He has healed all our souls’ diseases and, perhaps many times, has worked to heal us physically as well, but do we share that with others.

On another occasion, Jesus healed 10 lepers, and only one came back to thank him. Ten percent of gratitude won’t accomplish what 100% of gratitude could accomplish as far as the reach and work of the Lord are concerned. People seeing our gratitude can go a long way in helping to win others to the Lord. Evidently, in Luke 5, it drew “great multitudes.”

So, the next time you have a praise report, let it be known far and near and see how others are drawn to the Lord through your praises. Let’s be like the leper here and the one in 10 who returned to give thanks and let us make that thanks known among our family, friends, and neighbors.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

