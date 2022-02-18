Pence: Beauty and usefulness fashioned through fire

In a furnace it is through a refiner’s fire that things are made whole and well again. Whether it is a clay pot in a kiln or a man blowing glass and patiently turning the tubing to get the desired shape he wants, it is through fire that something beautiful and useful is fashioned.

The same is true of our lives. It is through the furnace of affliction that something beautiful is created out of what seems like the chaos we are going through at any given time.

Job’s life was just such a crucible as it was for the Hebrew children Meshack, Shadrach and Abednego as they went through a real furnace rather than bowing the knee to King Nebuchadnezzar and in the midst of the fire, there was one who appeared to be like the son of God.

So that lets us know we are never alone in our time of fiery trial either. Jesus goes with us, beside us, around us, to sustain and keep us as the storm rages all around us. I Peter 4: 12-14 tells us, “Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice inasmuch as you participate in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed.”

That is written against the backdrop of suffering persecutions, but I believe suffering, in general, could apply to what Peter says too. When we suffer, as a Christian, we participate in the sufferings of Jesus, and we are identified with the suffering Savior.

It may not be pleasant, but God is more concerned with developing our holiness than he is with our healthiness or even our happiness. So when the trials come, and they will, remember what the Refiner is trying to teach us in the crucible of the fiery ordeal that we all must face from time to time.

God wants us to grow during these times and to be made complete, whole, mature in Him as we walk through the Refiner’s fire with Him.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.