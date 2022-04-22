Pence: Believing without seeing

6-year-old Keirsten was talking to her grandmother about the church’s sunrise service and she said, “Nana, I don’t think I’m going to that rise and shine thing. I’d have to get up too early.”

Praise God we have a rise and shine thing to go to. It is all because those first eyewitnesses saw it and kept sharing it with everyone they met.

The Bible says blessed or happy are those, like us, who have not seen Christ and yet believed. When Jesus appeared to the apostles on one occasion before his ascension into heaven, he told them in John 20:29, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.“

That’s you and that’s me.

Kurt DeHann said, “If Jesus did not rise from the dead, the Christians faith is a foolish fantasy; if the resurrection of Christ did occur, it confirms his message, life, and atoning work. It is the basis of our hope of life beyond the grave. Christ is alive and the evidence is overwhelming. Best of all transformed lives give testimony to the fact Jesus has risen from the dead. People’s testimony assures us the Lord is alive and active and has risen from the tomb.“

So, faith comes by hearing, hearing by the Word of God, seeing Jesus alive and at work in the lives of others, and by believing.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.