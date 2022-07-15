Pence: Christ gives us freedom

Romans 6:15-18 tells us we’ve traded masters: “What then? Shall we sin because we are not under the law, but under grace? By no means! Do you not know that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one you obey—whether you are slaves to sin, which leads to death, or to obedience which leads to righteousness? But thanks be to God that though you used to be slaves to sin, you have come to obey from your heart the pattern of teaching that has now claimed your allegiance. You have been set free from sin and have become slaves to righteousness.”

Christ has come to give us freedom that can’t be taken away. We are free from the law but slaves to righteousness, free from sin but slaves to one another. With freedom comes a responsibility to do what is right.

Preacher James Packer said, “The way [to serve] Christ is by becoming the slave of their fellow servants and being literally willing to do anything, however costly, irksome, or undignified, in order to help them. This is what love means as he himself showed us at the Last Supper when he played the part of a slave and washed the disciple’s feet.”

Every day when the sun rises over D.C. the first rays fall on the eastern side of the city’s tallest statue, the 555-foot Washington Monument. The first part of the monument to capture the rising sun is the eastern side of the aluminum capstone where the words are inscribed: Laces Deo, or Latin for “Praise be to God.” This small prayer of praise, visible to the eyes of heaven alone, is a reminder of our nation’s unique acknowledgment of the place of God in its founding and continuance.

When Jesus died on the cross, the cross, though not nearly 555 feet tall, still casts a shadow down to our day and time and beyond and reminds everyone praise be to God for the indescribable gift that sets us free and keeps us at liberty indeed. Why, if the Son sets us free, would we ever want to go back into bondage again to the principles of a law that leaves us cold, barren, and unfruitful? Praise be to God for the liberty that makes us free and free indeed.